Network programming with Go (gitbooks.io)
Network programming with Go (gitbooks.io)
54 points by amzans 1 hour ago | 6 comments





I can't close the side menu to read the article on Android Chrome http://i.imgur.com/mHGr2jb.png

Had the same problem, hit the hamburger in the top left of the reading area.

Click the hamburger icon in the upper right corner.

There are horizontal lines on Safari in the upper left corner that closes the sidebar.

If I don't close the sidebar, for whatever reason, Safari blanks the page on mouseover.

Same on iPhone Safari

Direct .epub link for iOS: https://www.gitbook.com/download/epub/book/jannewmarch/netwo...

