Network programming with Go
gitbooks.io
54 points
by
amzans
1 hour ago
6 comments
favorite
brink
1 hour ago
I can't close the side menu to read the article on Android Chrome
http://i.imgur.com/mHGr2jb.png
georgyo
1 hour ago
Had the same problem, hit the hamburger in the top left of the reading area.
thijsvandien
1 hour ago
Click the hamburger icon in the upper right corner.
neutralid
47 minutes ago
There are horizontal lines on Safari in the upper left corner that closes the sidebar.
If I don't close the sidebar, for whatever reason, Safari blanks the page on mouseover.
slashink
1 hour ago
Same on iPhone Safari
baby
35 minutes ago
Direct .epub link for iOS:
https://www.gitbook.com/download/epub/book/jannewmarch/netwo...
