Ask HN: How to disable “dynamic” browser title bar contents

Sorry for a possible stupid question, but I could not find anything with google. Quite a few web sites use the browser title bar/favicon to indicate changes they think I should be aware of (the most obvious example: I get a message in facebook, and the facebook tab of my browser starts blinking. That is both annoying and distracting) So, how do I tell my (chromium) browser not to ever change the contents of the title bar of a tab unless I reload the page, or, if that is difficult, change it only when the tab in question is selected?