An app to run creative sessions remotely or document presential ones
(
github.com
)
1 point
by
dalareo
15 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
dalareo
15 minutes ago
I've designed this app using Meteor and Interact.js. It is made for document creative sessions and also for running remote ones. Specially interesting for design thinking processes. Business Model Canvas and Empathy Map templates are included. This app is part of EduCaaS project.
http://educaas.io
reply
