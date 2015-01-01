Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hacker Steals Thousands of Accounts from Police Forum (PoliceOne) (vice.com)
>A hacker is selling a database allegedly containing over 700,000 user accounts from a popular law enforcement forum. The site, PoliceOne, is used by verified police officers and investigators to discuss tactics, weapons, and other specialist topics.

>"Emails from NSA, DHS, FBI and other law enforcement agencies as well as other US government agencies," Berkut's listing on the Tochka dark web market reads. Berkut is selling the full database, which allegedly includes around 715,000 user accounts and dates from 2015, for $400. The hacker said they had already sold the database on other forums.

