1. This is a wrong assumption, just because Descartes concludes thinking proves he exits does not mean Descartes believes he is his thoughts.
2. There is nothing in what Descartes says that is "fundamentally flawed" let alone "perhaps one, if not the most, fundamentally flawed philosophical statements of all time"
reply
1. This is a wrong assumption, just because Descartes concludes thinking proves he exits does not mean Descartes believes he is his thoughts.
2. There is nothing in what Descartes says that is "fundamentally flawed" let alone "perhaps one, if not the most, fundamentally flawed philosophical statements of all time"
reply