You are not your thoughts (roadlesstravelled.me)
"“I think therefore I am”, the famous phrase uttered by renowned Philosopher Rene Descartes was perhaps one, if not the most, fundamentally flawed philosophical statements of all time (sorry Rene). To assume that I exist and I know that I exist because I think thoughts, sends us off on a dangerous trajectory where we believe that we are our thoughts"

1. This is a wrong assumption, just because Descartes concludes thinking proves he exits does not mean Descartes believes he is his thoughts.

2. There is nothing in what Descartes says that is "fundamentally flawed" let alone "perhaps one, if not the most, fundamentally flawed philosophical statements of all time"

