Ask HN: How do you access journals outside of academia?
popinman322
45 minutes ago
Journal subscriptions seem outrageously expensive if you have a broad range of interests. Outside of illegal access, what are some cost-effective ways of accessing a broad collection of journals outside of academia?
timthorn
23 minutes ago
If you're in the UK, your local library can be a good start:
http://www.accesstoresearch.org.uk/
