Ask HN: How do you access journals outside of academia?
2 points by popinman322 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Journal subscriptions seem outrageously expensive if you have a broad range of interests. Outside of illegal access, what are some cost-effective ways of accessing a broad collection of journals outside of academia?





If you're in the UK, your local library can be a good start: http://www.accesstoresearch.org.uk/

