The prototype that was banned from Halfbrick (2013) [video]
(
youtube.com
)
12 points
by
yumaikas
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
foolrush
29 minutes ago
It is an hour long, but whoa, is this presentation excellent, illuminating, frightening, and absolutely compelling.
Can't help but draw analogies to politics and many other things.
Great post.
mrspeaker
1 minute ago
Yes, really interesting video - I watched the whole thing (and it was good), but I think the first 20-odd minutes are the best for HN... makes me want to try this at my work!
