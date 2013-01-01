Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The prototype that was banned from Halfbrick (2013) [video] (youtube.com)
12 points by yumaikas 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





It is an hour long, but whoa, is this presentation excellent, illuminating, frightening, and absolutely compelling.

Can't help but draw analogies to politics and many other things.

Great post.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: