Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
You can build a laptop out of open source components if you want a bad laptop
(
theverge.com
)
2 points
by
Tomte
12 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
new299
0 minutes ago
Title is basically click bait, and reasonably insulting. The laptop is "bad" by some metrics (build quality/speed) and better by others (open hardware/software/hackability).
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply