Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An Even Easier Introduction to CUDA (nvidia.com)
13 points by jonbaer 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I think there's a small error in the first code sample -- where the comment says:

    Run kernel on 1M elements on the GPU
... The call to `add` isn't a call to a function that'd be thrown onto the GPU. The `add` function is very much CPU-only based on the definition in that code sample (at least, not at that point!)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: