An Even Easier Introduction to CUDA
(
nvidia.com
)
13 points
by
jonbaer
56 minutes ago
verandaguy
21 minutes ago
I think there's a small error in the first code sample -- where the comment says:
Run kernel on 1M elements on the GPU
... The call to `add` isn't a call to a function that'd be thrown onto the GPU. The `add` function is very much CPU-only based on the definition in that code sample (at least, not at that point!)
