Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Carrie Jenkins makes the philosophical case for polyamory (chronicle.com)
9 points by pepys 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Long article, but main argument is this:

>What about the assumption that nonmonogamy is psychologically damaging? "Different people are different," Jenkins and Ichikawa wrote. Many nonmonogamous people report that they come to feel less jealousy over time; conversely, many monogamous people complain of experiencing sexual jealousy. In response to the charge that nonmonogamy is "unnatural," Jenkins and Ichikawa pointed out that virtually no species are sexually monogamous, even if they are socially monogamous or pair-bond for life. ("Not even swans.")

reply


I'm for it. People always say it'll be impossibly complicated to administer when people have disputes or want divorces or whatever, but courts seem to handle the complexity of (business) partner law just fine.

reply


Lol interesting but why is this on Hacker News?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: