Ask HN: Remote Developers, what tools/apps you wish you had? [for product idea]

Remote jobs are getting really popular now, and I'm curious to know about the potential for new products/apps for remote workers. E.g. nomadlist
If you are a remote developer, do you have any particular tool/app/website that you wish existed and would make your life easier?
Predictably priced universal 4G plan that bills to my bank account.
Biometric border control (leave passport at home)
Clean, high quality scooter helmets rental (I'd pay premium for this)
Bitcoin ATM to avoid local banks high fees (i.e. Thailand and Philippines ATMs charge foreign cards a lot)
Plane-UberPool for small charter flights
reply