Tesla Model S and BMW i3 fall short in IIHS crash test (cnet.com)
2 points by brandon272 1 hour ago | 1 comment





Surprising in the case of the Model S, especially as Tesla has previously bragged about crash test scores[0]. I wonder if the Model X really is the "safest SUV in history" as Tesla claims? It's worth noting that in the 2016 Tesla shareholder's meeting, Musk said that the discontinued Roadster was "completely unsafe".

Even modest cars like the Chevy Malibu and Ford Fusion manage perfect scores on the IIHS small overlap test. I expect the Tesla's heavy weight will help safety in the real world though.

I wonder if Tesla will respond with one of their trademark combative press releases?

[0] https://www.tesla.com/about/press/releases/tesla-model-s-ach...

