Fire Emblem Heroes: Nintendo's Second Mobile Game Grosses $2.9M Its First Day
1 point
by
minimaxir
16 minutes ago
minimaxir
14 minutes ago
Super Mario Run received a lot of criticism on HN due to its lack of conformity to mobile game economics. Fire Emblem is much better, although there are a few rough edges around the feedback loop. (My advice: reroll until you get a 5* hero)
