Fire Emblem Heroes: Nintendo's Second Mobile Game Grosses $2.9M Its First Day (sensortower.com)
1 point by minimaxir 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Super Mario Run received a lot of criticism on HN due to its lack of conformity to mobile game economics. Fire Emblem is much better, although there are a few rough edges around the feedback loop. (My advice: reroll until you get a 5* hero)

