Ask HN: Would you buy your insurance from a company using AI?
1 point by herve76 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I am just curious.





Yes. Though I like my agent. He's been good to me and the mutual insurance company we are with has really low rates. So if the case could be made that the chosen insurer would actually be there when I had an accident or needed to make a claim, maybe the chosen company could reach out to me and say "congrats we were connected I'll be your agent..." etc

