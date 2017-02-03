"True net neutrality is getting the government out of dictating how the internet – and companies who provide access – should work."
See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doublespeak
Seriously though, I'd much rather be accused of being pro market than pro government meddling.
If we're re-defining 'network neutrality' such that any networking policy defined by a private corporation qualifies as neutral, does the term have any useful purpose at all?
> True net neutrality is getting the government out of dictating how the internet – and companies who provide access – should work. Leave that up to the people to decide with their wallet.
Which is fine, if consumers actually have a choice. Where this doesn't work is more often in cable where many consumers have few, if more than one option at all.
