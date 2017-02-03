Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FCC Drops “Zero-Rating” Inquiries, a Step Closer to True Net Neutrality (subverter.co)
11 points by subverter 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





This is a PR piece as it ends with double speak:

"True net neutrality is getting the government out of dictating how the internet – and companies who provide access – should work."

See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doublespeak

Let me know where to submit my invoice so I can get paid!

Seriously though, I'd much rather be accused of being pro market than pro government meddling.

> True net neutrality is getting the government out of dictating how the internet – and companies who provide access – should work. Leave that up to the people to decide with their wallet.

If we're re-defining 'network neutrality' such that any networking policy defined by a private corporation qualifies as neutral, does the term have any useful purpose at all?

The money quote:

> True net neutrality is getting the government out of dictating how the internet – and companies who provide access – should work. Leave that up to the people to decide with their wallet.

Which is fine, if consumers actually have a choice. Where this doesn't work is more often in cable where many consumers have few, if more than one option at all.

“True free speech is getting the constitution out of dictating how the government – and its agents – should handle criticism.”

