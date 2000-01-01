I know a lot of people don't want to hear this but these types of languages, functional first, are the future of our industry. (In the sense that in the 2000s Java like laguanges were the future of our industry). I might be reaching here, but in my opinion, these are the right languages for the Cloud and that's why they are getting so popular.
reply
I know a lot of people don't want to hear this but these types of languages, functional first, are the future of our industry. (In the sense that in the 2000s Java like laguanges were the future of our industry). I might be reaching here, but in my opinion, these are the right languages for the Cloud and that's why they are getting so popular.
reply