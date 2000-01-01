Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Type Driven Domain Modelling, Part 2: Evolving Models with F# – Lucas Reis' Blog (lucasmreis.github.io)
F# is a beautiful language. You always want to use the right tool for the job but honestly F# is so right for so many jobs.

I know a lot of people don't want to hear this but these types of languages, functional first, are the future of our industry. (In the sense that in the 2000s Java like laguanges were the future of our industry). I might be reaching here, but in my opinion, these are the right languages for the Cloud and that's why they are getting so popular.

