Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Why don't developers unionize?
6 points by quinequine 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite
I'm not talking about your Dad or Grandma's union of yesteryear but a new type of union focused on collective bargaining for issues that matter and taking decisive action.

Our new style of union would:

- Encourage corporations to take security and privacy seriously

- Advocate for those affected by automation

- Aide in the creation of standards

- Support free and open source software communities

- Strengthen the efforts of organizations like EFF, Archive.org, Tor, etc

- Advocate for a free and open internet

- Counterbalance corporate interests

Once upon a time, unions did a lot of good for working and middle class people and they failed ultimately in the end.

It seems we as developers have the power to create a new type of union. A new model that disrupts old ideas for collective bargaining and actually does some good in the world.

What will our legacy be? Some things in life are greater than code.

Why don't developers unionize?






If it wasn't for Steve Jobs we might have agents like Hollywood actors. To me the real question is why don't we have agents like actors and basketball players? We could be like actors and have both a union and our own agents. But thanks to Jobs conspiring to hold back engineer income we have a situation where we are often leveraged into poverty.

reply


Leveraged into poverty? Developer salaries range from 50-65k starting to 250k plus. Then there's freelancing.

reply


Depends on where you're at, right? You'll find tons of developers on Upwork willing to work for less.

Isn't that the future for most of us? We're tomorrow's factory workers. Corporations have already shown that they'll work to suppress wages.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-Tech_Employee_Antitrust_L...

The long game is to promote STEM fields and increase supply - pushing down wages and benefits.

reply


> Why don't developers unionize?

They don't need to. For any combination of those goals, you can find some company that aligns with them, so just go there. It may not be google or facebook, but you have choice.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: