UBeam finally shows off its wireless charging tech (axios.com)
No details of input power to the transmitter nor power received by the receiver.

Companies have demo'ed similar devices before, but where the rubber meets the road is the efficiency and total power of the system. In other words, if it takes 200 watts to transmit and 200 milliwatts received at 3 feet, it is not useful for a consumer nor the environment.

I really hope they get a product to market. The wireless charging aspect is boring, but it'll be cool to modify it for frying things, messing with dogs and stuff

Is this thing safe for dogs?

Well, frankly: pics or it didn't happen. Or rather videos, in this case.

I went digging for videos on Twitter (as that's where the article says they're floating around).

https://twitter.com/spencerrascoff/status/827344599362383872 and https://twitter.com/broukhim/status/827430306101669888

