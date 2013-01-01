Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tested: The truth behind the MacBook Pro's 'terrible' battery life (macworld.com)
37 points by tambourine_man 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





So far none of the reviews (including this one) have been that relevant for makers/hackers.

I have the new MacBook Pro and yes the battery isn't great. On average you're pressed to get 3-4 hours of realistic development use. I say "realistic" because all the test I've seen have been very artificial and don't mirror a typical hacker's environment (using Chrome/Firefox with a zillion tabs open) multiple electron based apps (hear: Slack, Frontapp etc), with sublime and terminals running.

This contrasts the 7-9 hours of realistic use I'd get with a 13" MacBook Air (which I still think is Apple's best machine ever made, in spite of it's non-retina screen).

Just a heads up the changes to the keyboard are terrible (especially the arrow keys layout). Surprisingly the virtual escape key hasn't bothered me as much as I thought it would, even in vim.

The other thing you should be aware is that this is the first MacBook where I get unintentional input on the touch pad when typing. It's really annoying to be writing and have the mouse jump the cursor position to another part of the doc. This is something that I experience all the time on non-apple HW (and scoff at), and it's really sad to see Apple's once perfect touch pad drop to that level.

If you're thinking of buying the new MacBook Pro, my short answer is "don't", see what you do about hanging out until the next revision or possibly switch platforms.

reply


As a counterpoint, I am still annoyed by the touch bar. Whenever you're idle for a minute the touch bar powers down, which means the keys stop working. So when you're watching video first the touch bar lights up, reflecting the light onto the screen which is distracting, especially at night. After a minute the touch bar turns dark, even though the touch bar contains the brightness slider and media keys, the only keys you're interested in! So you first have to touch the touch bar, wait for it to turn on, hunt & peck for the icon you need and press it. It's remarkably bad.

The app-specific touch bar features are gimmicky and useless. So I've turned them off and I'm now using the touch bar with fixed icons, because that way at least I regain some touch-typing ability.

I expected the touch bar would be useful to input emojis, but it turns out that scrubbing through 300+ emojis on a tiny horizontal bar takes way too long. Most apps can pull up a list of favorite or recently used emojis, and that works just fine.

When in an intense debugging session I like to rest my fingers on the step-over, step-into, step-out function keys, while I compare mentally what should happen with what happens in reality. Ruining a debugging session and losing your concentration because the damn touch bar is infuriating.

When using Windows or Linux on a MBP the touch bar is worse than conventional function keys in every single way.

The touch bar is worse still when rebooting the MBP after a system update, because the touch bar doesn't turn on until after you log in. Last time this happened the screen was at minimum brightness, but without the touch bar I couldn't turn the brightness up. And when you accidentally trigger voice control with the power button you can't hit escape to shut it up, because escape isn't powered on either! The touch bar is after a few months of use still a miserable experience.

There is enough physical space on a 15" MBP for a full size keyboard, but instead we get minuscule arrow keys. Ugh.

reply


I've actually really liked the keyboard and mouse-pad, but I came from a windows laptop. Keys give a firm click which is very satisfying for me despite low travel. Track pad is expansion. Weirdly no problems with it picking up my wrist and jumping around.

I definitely find the up/down arrows to be annoyingly small, though.

reply


> this is the first MacBook where I get unintentional input on the touch pad when typing

I don't think your hands or wrists are supposed to touch the laptop at all while you are typing though.

reply


I find that I need my wrists to provide stability so it does not slide off my lap.

reply


This sounds about right. They improved the efficiency of the machine overall and they felt that they could decrease the size of the battery and retain the same unplugged runtime under "normal use."

Add a "pro" workload with more frequent CPU or GPU intensive tasks, then those efficiency gains count for less and you start to notice the smaller battery.

Did they make the right choice? The smaller battery does make the machine lighter and probably contributes to the additional thinness they were able to achieve, but you can also make a good argument that for pro users, heavy workload battery life matters more.

reply


You would think they would've tested the battery life of a "Macbook Pro" for "pro" work loads, wouldn't you?

If Apple has seen that most people buy their Macbook Pros as Facebook machines, then maybe launch a new line that actually targets the pros, and give it another name for differentiation purposes.

reply


I got a non-touch bar 13" MBP and the tests back up what I've experienced over the past couple weeks. Normal usage the battery is stellar, do something high CPU bound for a long time and you'll suffer.

Coding I've been doing in my spare time (Euler problems) the battery life has been 10 - 12 hours with medium brightness. Stellar compared to anything I've had before,

Using the coconut battery app though I can see when my CPU is taxed (churning out truncated harsahd numbers or w/e) I see the estimated battery life go down to about half that.

I think that's pretty fair for the machine, and I doubt any other small notebooks would fair much better under intensive tasks.

Looks like what really ate them was the 15" model could get the discrete GPU stuck on without cause, which kills the battery.

reply


My Google-foo isn't working so I can't provide the link, but I read somewhere that USB-C does't provide enough power so it will actually discharge your battery while plugged in if you run it under heavy CPU/GPU load for an extended period of time.

Can anyone confirm this?

reply


I can't confirm from my own experience, but popular tech reviewer MKBHD tweeted something similar[0].

[0] https://www.twitter.com/MKBHD/status/827182930954973185

reply


That was it, thanks

reply


Mimics what I've seen on a maxed out 15" MBP. Author killed the battery in 83 minutes running a CPU benchmark and in 81 minutes with the GPU on Tomb Raider.

Browsing the Internet, I easily get 4-6+ hours of battery life. If I switch to coding (RStudio IDE seems to be very intensive) or similar, battery life drops precipitously.

I still dislike the keyboard after a few weeks of using it; I briefly switched back to my old MacBook Air to move some files a few days ago, and it was really much nicer.

Migrating from a MacBook Air, the biggest improvement (by far eclipsing anything else) was the screen. It's incredible, although I can't compare it to the previous generation MBP. The touch bar feels like a gimmick; I rarely use it. At least it doesn't get in the way, and the virtualized escape key is totally fine. I've also had palm rejection issues with the enormous touchpad that I never had with my MacBook Air.

The weirdest issue I am having is that programs crash after resuming from sleep. RStudio crashes almost 100% of the time. It's hard to interpret the error messages, but I believe it might be due to a bad RAM chip ("memory not mapped"). No Mac I've ever owned has done this before. I'd really appreciate it if anyone had advice for this! It's getting to be problematic.

reply


I'm a heavy rstudio and Python user and have been wondering how the new MBP would perform with those apps rather than just video, thanks for posting

reply


Python seems fine generally, but I don't use a Python IDE

reply


Do many people do "pro" workloads on a battery? I always have a charger with mine and frequently lots of peripherals; USB keyboard, mouse, monitor, external HD, etc. and if I'm running 4 docker containers and a full stack of software, it's getting pushed pretty hard. Not sure I'd really expect much of the battery when you're whipping the machine like that.

reply


Yes, very much so. Editing images on a train after a photo shooting is a great way to gain some time and do something productive while on commute. Besides, I take advantage of things still being fresh in my head, instead of trying to remember them on the next day

reply


I've been using one of the new 15" with the touch bar for about 2 weeks now.

I agree there's a lot more hate in user forums than on professional review sites. I don't know that either are 100% honest... but I think it's because for so long Apple set the bar so high. My biggest gripe with my 2016 MBP is that it doesn't feel like there's any room to grow. Every MBP I bought to date felt like it was way ahead of the curve. The new ones... meh, they are fine. Just nothing special. (I wouldn't have bought it for myself, but since work was paying...)

1) I don't notice the battery life being any better (or worse). When I'm just surfing the web / doing emails... it lasts a good 4-5 hours. I always plug in when I'm at my desk and I can certainly go between meetings fine. When I play a video, fire up a game, or do a site crawl (for a 250k+ page site) the battery doesn't last. The old ones didn't either.

2) Keyboard took some getting used to... but I do like it now. I really didn't at first. And I didn't like it until I went back to use my old computer and the old keyboard just felt soft and loose -- the old-style keys had more give to them, now typing on that feels like trying to drive a car with huge tires on.

3) Dongles... I miss the MagSafe power plug... I really wish Apple would have left that. But I bought a little hub for all my USB products and it's fine. I have another dongle for HDMI cords. I don't love the new ports, I see no benefit to them... but, I get it -- Apple wants to push the envelope where it can. I carry a lot more dongles with me now that I have at any point in history. Not a fan of this situation at all. I don't want to carry a bag full of wires with me.

4) My old MBP had an upgraded graphics card, and the new one is just stock. I think my 2013 with the upgraded card handles games better than the stock 2016... but that's not fair since I boot to Windows on my old computer. Macs aren't for gaming... I know. But like... sometimes shooting a few aliens in XCOM is a good way to kill time when a client bumps the meeting back. =P The fact it can't run games from 2012 at max settings... this does bug me because of how expensive this computer was. It handles "medium" settings about as well as my 2013 with the upgraded graphics card did...

5) I don't use the touch bar. I just have it set to show function keys most of the time. I miss a tactile "esc" key. I don't know, it's not really something that I think about or have a gripe with. It's just different, but I can't say it's better or worse than the old physical function key row.

reply


>1) I don't notice the battery life being any better (or worse). When I'm just surfing the web / doing emails... it lasts a good 4-5 hours. I always plug in when I'm at my desk and I can certainly go between meetings fine. When I play a video, fire up a game, or do a site crawl (for a 250k+ page site) the battery doesn't last. The old ones didn't either.

That's actually sort of surprising to me, I get like 15-16 hours just web browsing.

reply


Sorry I wasn't clear -- I always plug it in when I'm at my desk, and I'm hardly ever away from my desk for more than 4-5 hours. So I know it works that long at least. Past that... I mean I haven't deliberately not plugged it in just to test...

I got through a movie and a handful of Rick and Morty episodes while on a flight... Drove home from the airport late so I just went to sleep... hit the "Lower Power Mode" warning as soon as I opened it the next day. It wasn't plugged in that night... Battery life seems reasonable. It doesn't seem amazingly better than my old MBP.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: