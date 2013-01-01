I have the new MacBook Pro and yes the battery isn't great. On average you're pressed to get 3-4 hours of realistic development use. I say "realistic" because all the test I've seen have been very artificial and don't mirror a typical hacker's environment (using Chrome/Firefox with a zillion tabs open) multiple electron based apps (hear: Slack, Frontapp etc), with sublime and terminals running.
This contrasts the 7-9 hours of realistic use I'd get with a 13" MacBook Air (which I still think is Apple's best machine ever made, in spite of it's non-retina screen).
Just a heads up the changes to the keyboard are terrible (especially the arrow keys layout). Surprisingly the virtual escape key hasn't bothered me as much as I thought it would, even in vim.
The other thing you should be aware is that this is the first MacBook where I get unintentional input on the touch pad when typing. It's really annoying to be writing and have the mouse jump the cursor position to another part of the doc. This is something that I experience all the time on non-apple HW (and scoff at), and it's really sad to see Apple's once perfect touch pad drop to that level.
If you're thinking of buying the new MacBook Pro, my short answer is "don't", see what you do about hanging out until the next revision or possibly switch platforms.
The app-specific touch bar features are gimmicky and useless. So I've turned them off and I'm now using the touch bar with fixed icons, because that way at least I regain some touch-typing ability.
I expected the touch bar would be useful to input emojis, but it turns out that scrubbing through 300+ emojis on a tiny horizontal bar takes way too long. Most apps can pull up a list of favorite or recently used emojis, and that works just fine.
When in an intense debugging session I like to rest my fingers on the step-over, step-into, step-out function keys, while I compare mentally what should happen with what happens in reality. Ruining a debugging session and losing your concentration because the damn touch bar is infuriating.
When using Windows or Linux on a MBP the touch bar is worse than conventional function keys in every single way.
The touch bar is worse still when rebooting the MBP after a system update, because the touch bar doesn't turn on until after you log in. Last time this happened the screen was at minimum brightness, but without the touch bar I couldn't turn the brightness up. And when you accidentally trigger voice control with the power button you can't hit escape to shut it up, because escape isn't powered on either! The touch bar is after a few months of use still a miserable experience.
There is enough physical space on a 15" MBP for a full size keyboard, but instead we get minuscule arrow keys. Ugh.
I definitely find the up/down arrows to be annoyingly small, though.
I don't think your hands or wrists are supposed to touch the laptop at all while you are typing though.
Add a "pro" workload with more frequent CPU or GPU intensive tasks, then those efficiency gains count for less and you start to notice the smaller battery.
Did they make the right choice? The smaller battery does make the machine lighter and probably contributes to the additional thinness they were able to achieve, but you can also make a good argument that for pro users, heavy workload battery life matters more.
If Apple has seen that most people buy their Macbook Pros as Facebook machines, then maybe launch a new line that actually targets the pros, and give it another name for differentiation purposes.
Coding I've been doing in my spare time (Euler problems) the battery life has been 10 - 12 hours with medium brightness. Stellar compared to anything I've had before,
Using the coconut battery app though I can see when my CPU is taxed (churning out truncated harsahd numbers or w/e) I see the estimated battery life go down to about half that.
I think that's pretty fair for the machine, and I doubt any other small notebooks would fair much better under intensive tasks.
Looks like what really ate them was the 15" model could get the discrete GPU stuck on without cause, which kills the battery.
Can anyone confirm this?
[0] https://www.twitter.com/MKBHD/status/827182930954973185
Browsing the Internet, I easily get 4-6+ hours of battery life. If I switch to coding (RStudio IDE seems to be very intensive) or similar, battery life drops precipitously.
I still dislike the keyboard after a few weeks of using it; I briefly switched back to my old MacBook Air to move some files a few days ago, and it was really much nicer.
Migrating from a MacBook Air, the biggest improvement (by far eclipsing anything else) was the screen. It's incredible, although I can't compare it to the previous generation MBP. The touch bar feels like a gimmick; I rarely use it. At least it doesn't get in the way, and the virtualized escape key is totally fine. I've also had palm rejection issues with the enormous touchpad that I never had with my MacBook Air.
The weirdest issue I am having is that programs crash after resuming from sleep. RStudio crashes almost 100% of the time. It's hard to interpret the error messages, but I believe it might be due to a bad RAM chip ("memory not mapped"). No Mac I've ever owned has done this before. I'd really appreciate it if anyone had advice for this! It's getting to be problematic.
I agree there's a lot more hate in user forums than on professional review sites. I don't know that either are 100% honest... but I think it's because for so long Apple set the bar so high. My biggest gripe with my 2016 MBP is that it doesn't feel like there's any room to grow. Every MBP I bought to date felt like it was way ahead of the curve. The new ones... meh, they are fine. Just nothing special. (I wouldn't have bought it for myself, but since work was paying...)
1) I don't notice the battery life being any better (or worse). When I'm just surfing the web / doing emails... it lasts a good 4-5 hours. I always plug in when I'm at my desk and I can certainly go between meetings fine. When I play a video, fire up a game, or do a site crawl (for a 250k+ page site) the battery doesn't last. The old ones didn't either.
2) Keyboard took some getting used to... but I do like it now. I really didn't at first. And I didn't like it until I went back to use my old computer and the old keyboard just felt soft and loose -- the old-style keys had more give to them, now typing on that feels like trying to drive a car with huge tires on.
3) Dongles... I miss the MagSafe power plug... I really wish Apple would have left that. But I bought a little hub for all my USB products and it's fine. I have another dongle for HDMI cords. I don't love the new ports, I see no benefit to them... but, I get it -- Apple wants to push the envelope where it can. I carry a lot more dongles with me now that I have at any point in history. Not a fan of this situation at all. I don't want to carry a bag full of wires with me.
4) My old MBP had an upgraded graphics card, and the new one is just stock. I think my 2013 with the upgraded card handles games better than the stock 2016... but that's not fair since I boot to Windows on my old computer. Macs aren't for gaming... I know. But like... sometimes shooting a few aliens in XCOM is a good way to kill time when a client bumps the meeting back. =P The fact it can't run games from 2012 at max settings... this does bug me because of how expensive this computer was. It handles "medium" settings about as well as my 2013 with the upgraded graphics card did...
5) I don't use the touch bar. I just have it set to show function keys most of the time. I miss a tactile "esc" key. I don't know, it's not really something that I think about or have a gripe with. It's just different, but I can't say it's better or worse than the old physical function key row.
That's actually sort of surprising to me, I get like 15-16 hours just web browsing.
I got through a movie and a handful of Rick and Morty episodes while on a flight... Drove home from the airport late so I just went to sleep... hit the "Lower Power Mode" warning as soon as I opened it the next day. It wasn't plugged in that night... Battery life seems reasonable. It doesn't seem amazingly better than my old MBP.
