|Ask HN: What are your good, bad, and ugly refactoring experiences?
1 point by ramblinjan 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|It can be refactoring, retooling, upgrading to a newer version of a framework, adding tests, etc. There are times it goes well, and there are times it goes poorly.
Could you tell me about your best and/or worst refactoring & retooling experiences?
Details I'd really love to know:
Context: I'm researching to write a blog post about good processes for refactoring on a software team. I'd also love to hear from PMs & non-engineers about their experiences with their teams doing a refactor.
- Why did you choose to refactor? (testability, personal desire, preparation for upcoming features?)
- Who did you talk to about the refactor? (other engineers, product, team leads?)
- When did you talk to them about it?
- How long did you expect it to take?
- How long did it take?
- What went well?
- What went poorly?
- What did you learn?
