Top 3 Misconceptions about HiDPI (medium.com)
Scaling factor should definitely be treated the same way as the screen resolution - and I will disagree with screen resolution not being a user preference.

The last point, while acknowledging the poor hardware's existence, assumes that a normal user would not use it. And that's just not true. I've connected to plenty monitors that had the wrong scaling factor by default, I installed Windows 10 on a 14 inch 1080p laptop that by default used a 175% factor, not to mention the screen resolution concerns.

I personally can resolve this with configuration files, but why should I, if every other OS I've used gives a slider that lets me adjust this in a matter of seconds? What about users that aren't as tech savvy as me? Plenty of people now know that they can adjust the screen resolution in settings - but how many can dig through config files without a reference? What if you find yourself wanting to present something on a projector, and it displayed everything at some ridiculous resolution or scale, would you have the 15 minutes to mess with configuration files in that scenario?

