Iris Automation Is Hiring Test and Computer Vision Engineers

We value people with the passion to see things through, learn, and move quickly! We're building computer vision & deep learning algorithms to allow industrial drones to see the world around them in the way humans do. Finally drones can be safe and practical in huge hundred-billion-dollar natural resource sectors.
Computer Vision Engineer:
- PhD preferred
- Visual odometry and SLAM
- Probabilistic inference
- 3D geometry
- Optimization for computationally constrained environments
- Optical flow and tracking
Software Systems & Test Engineer
- Solid software engineering foundation and a commitment to writing clean, well structured code
- Experience with automated software test environments, regression test suites, simulators, and other software testing tools
- Hardware In the Loop (HIL) and Software In the Loop (SIL) experience
- Software performance analysis and embedded code optimization
- High proficiency in C++, Java, and Python
- Computer vision skills/experience beneficial
- Knowledge of servers, code deployment, linux, networking, and message protocols beneficial
