Iris Automation Is Hiring Test and Computer Vision Engineers

We value people with the passion to see things through, learn, and move quickly! We're building computer vision & deep learning algorithms to allow industrial drones to see the world around them in the way humans do. Finally drones can be safe and practical in huge hundred-billion-dollar natural resource sectors.

Computer Vision Engineer: - PhD preferred - Visual odometry and SLAM - Probabilistic inference - 3D geometry - Optimization for computationally constrained environments - Optical flow and tracking

Software Systems & Test Engineer - Solid software engineering foundation and a commitment to writing clean, well structured code - Experience with automated software test environments, regression test suites, simulators, and other software testing tools - Hardware In the Loop (HIL) and Software In the Loop (SIL) experience - Software performance analysis and embedded code optimization - High proficiency in C++, Java, and Python - Computer vision skills/experience beneficial - Knowledge of servers, code deployment, linux, networking, and message protocols beneficial