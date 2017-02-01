Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Using logistic regression to predict parking difficulty (googleblog.com)
17 points by cing 1 hour ago





You can't write a blog post on how to build a statistical model without stating how good the model is in actuality, along with validating the other regression details such as independence of features, train/test split, etc. (I am coincidentally working on a blog post along a similar San Francisco dataset which specifically addresses these concerns, so it's on the mind)

Logistic regression in particular has many features which provide more information about feature importance or lack thereof and many metric to confirm model quality, and it is disappointing to see this post only do a high-level overview. Yes, it may be a Google trade secret, but there has to be give-and-take.

I appreciate a good ol' logistic regression model. I know deep learning is hot shit right now, but this right here is probably the best way to solve most real world ML problems. Just good data, insightful features, and a simple classifier.

Can we use an API to help test parking prediction by using it in our apps?

