Breakdown of a Simple Ray Tracer (nyu.edu)
83 points by rhema 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





This is pretty cool. I've written a couple of toy ray tracers, but always in a language that runs on a CPU, so it's interesting to see how you would do it on a GPU. And I noticed that this is from the Ken Perlin, which is cool - I'm mostly just used to seeing his name as the "Perlin" in Perlin noise.

There's one thing I'm curious about - does anyone know why he's taking the square root of the color to produce the final pixel color?

He's assuming lighting is in linear space and doing gamma correction at the end of the shader. Sqrt is a faster approximation of pow(c,1.0/2.2).

I first saw this trick in writing in this article (by the co-creator of shader toy). http://www.iquilezles.org/www/articles/outdoorslighting/outd....

For reasons why linear space lighting is important read (http://http.developer.nvidia.com/GPUGems3/gpugems3_ch24.html) The gist of it is gamma space lighting tends to look unnatural and blown out, and it because more of a problem the more math you do in the lighting (adding specular, multiple lights, etc.)

Gamma correction is achieved by raising the color to a power, the power being the gamma value. So sqrt is the same as gamma correction with gamma = 2.0; On typical monitors, gamma is 2.2 , so this is close and maybe faster if the GPU has optimizations for fast square root.

More info : http://http.developer.nvidia.com/GPUGems3/gpugems3_ch24.html

does anyone know why he's taking the square root of the color to produce the final pixel color?

Probably to approximate gamma correction without getting too involved.

I thought about that, but some of the results I found on Google suggest that output from WebGL shaders is supposed to be in a linear color space [0] [1]. Then again, some of the comments here [2] suggest that you do have to do gamma correction manually.

Incidentally, I didn't know to do gamma correction until I came across [3], which explained why the output from my raytracers always looked a little off ;)

[0] http://stackoverflow.com/questions/10843321/should-webgl-sha...

[1] https://www.khronos.org/webgl/public-mailing-list/archives/1...

[2] https://www.shadertoy.com/view/Xdl3WM

[3] http://blog.johnnovak.net/2016/09/21/what-every-coder-should...

If you load a texture like from a JPEG and use that in a shader, the texture is converted to gamma space when loaded, so you need no correction. If you are generating colors in the shader, you will need to correct for gamma.

GL does have the capability to handle linear color space buffers correctly, but you have to enable SRGB, and initialize the framebuffer correctly with SRGB color space, and I'm not sure if GLES (WebGL) can do this.

I have absolutely no experience with WebGL, so I have no idea. Sqrt would diminish intensity in highlights, if nothing else. So, in that way it would seem to be an approximation of gamma correction. I'd have to see the result (can't on tablet).

Try it without `sqrt(c)`! It adds a bit of ambient lighting so you can see the sphere when the light is added in. Without it, the dark side of the sphere fades into the background.

I wonder if taking the square root of the color inverts the original color. I also wonder why he is taking the square root and don't know why.

Nah, you'd subtract your color from white in order to get negative. This would diminish original. Sqrt is there for poorman's gamma.

I loved Ken Perlin's java applets years ago. Sadly, the demise of Java as webapps means they now require jumping through a few hoops to get them running nowadays.

http://mrl.nyu.edu/~perlin/

Tangentially, there's always a bit of heartache when I use the text input in Steam's Big Picture mode, as I wish Perlin's innovative input modes saw wider usage (see the "pen input" section of the above link). Of course, I understand why not: it faces the same hurdle of teaching people a new input layout that dooms all non-traditional input methods.

