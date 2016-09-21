There's one thing I'm curious about - does anyone know why he's taking the square root of the color to produce the final pixel color?
reply
I first saw this trick in writing in this article (by the co-creator of shader toy). http://www.iquilezles.org/www/articles/outdoorslighting/outd....
For reasons why linear space lighting is important read (http://http.developer.nvidia.com/GPUGems3/gpugems3_ch24.html) The gist of it is gamma space lighting tends to look unnatural and blown out, and it because more of a problem the more math you do in the lighting (adding specular, multiple lights, etc.)
More info : http://http.developer.nvidia.com/GPUGems3/gpugems3_ch24.html
Probably to approximate gamma correction without getting too involved.
Incidentally, I didn't know to do gamma correction until I came across [3], which explained why the output from my raytracers always looked a little off ;)
[0] http://stackoverflow.com/questions/10843321/should-webgl-sha...
[1] https://www.khronos.org/webgl/public-mailing-list/archives/1...
[2] https://www.shadertoy.com/view/Xdl3WM
[3] http://blog.johnnovak.net/2016/09/21/what-every-coder-should...
GL does have the capability to handle linear color space buffers correctly, but you have to enable SRGB, and initialize the framebuffer correctly with SRGB color space, and I'm not sure if GLES (WebGL) can do this.
http://mrl.nyu.edu/~perlin/
Tangentially, there's always a bit of heartache when I use the text input in Steam's Big Picture mode, as I wish Perlin's innovative input modes saw wider usage (see the "pen input" section of the above link). Of course, I understand why not: it faces the same hurdle of teaching people a new input layout that dooms all non-traditional input methods.
There's one thing I'm curious about - does anyone know why he's taking the square root of the color to produce the final pixel color?
reply