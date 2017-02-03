Hacker News
Scaling Git, and some back story
29 points
by
dstaheli
5 hours ago
bostand
1 hour ago
The sooner they admit TFS is dead and commit 100% to git the better.
In fact, I think everyone should use git :)
chokolad
35 minutes ago
TFS supports git. TFS is a lot more than just source control.
justanotheratom
20 minutes ago
I think you mean Visual Source Safe ;)
