Scaling Git, and some back story (microsoft.com)
29 points by dstaheli 5 hours ago





The sooner they admit TFS is dead and commit 100% to git the better.

In fact, I think everyone should use git :)

TFS supports git. TFS is a lot more than just source control.

I think you mean Visual Source Safe ;)

