Misophonia: Scientists crack why eating sounds can make people angry (bbc.com)
How is this an "explanation" or "cracking" the problem? They showed that an emotional response was correlated with neural behavior... what else could it have been?

More broadly, it's frustrating that neuroscientists reframe genuinely interesting questions ("Why do I get angry when people eat apples beside me?") into boring questions ("What does my brain look like when I'm angry about someone eating an apple?").

But that does seem like the first step to answering the question.

Just because I may have "misophonia" doesn't mean that it's necessarily my problem if I'm distracted in an open office plan by colleagues who like to talk loudly to themselves, play drum solos on Tupperware containers, or move a pound of gelatinous substances via air pressure from one sinus cavity to another all effing day long.

As someone who physically lashed out on human beings making annoying sounds, regretting it and apologizing immediately after each time, I've developed only single coping mechanism for it that doesn't at the same time destroy my productivity and concentration (like most music that'd wash over such noise does) - rain sounds.

I only recently discovered there was a name for what I experience. I was surprised to find it's pretty rare, but it helped me at least feel a lot more empathy towards people who make chewing noises!

As a self-diagnosed misophonic, working in an open office has always been a struggle. A great pair of noise-canceling earbuds is an absolute must (the Bose QC20 are fantastic).

I wonder if misophonia is correlated with awareness. I'm maddeningly hyperaware of my surroundings, and have difficulty getting into "the zone" if there's too much auditory and visual stimuli. For example, if someone is talking in the same room, it's almost impossible for me not to follow what that person is saying; I can't tune it out unless there's something else that drowns it out. (Radios are incredibly annoying for the same reason. I can't sleep if I can hear people talking in another room; even music with vocals have the same effect.)

Being hyperaware has its benefits, of course, but it's mostly a curse.

I'm also hyperaware (I call it hypersensitive). It's a good thing if you're a bodyguard, but otherwise it's absolutely a curse.

Noise cancelling headphones are a must. Also, music can be too distracting. I recommend white noise. YouTube has plenty 10 hour long videos with pure white noise.

Eating sounds combined with an open office plan is enough to make my head explode.

For myself I thought it bothered me because of how I was raised (not to chew with mouth open, smacking sounds, eat quietly, etc)

I know someone who smacks their lips loudly when eating. Although noises in general don't irritate me as per the article, this person's eating noise riles me. Like another commentor, i think it's just a manners thing.

My explanation was "we find the other's enjoyment intolerable", but I guess this one is better.

