Generals.io Bot API: Build bots to play against humans (generals.io)
Do bots watch ads?

For the last several weeks I've been an avid generals player. For awhile I was even ranked #7 on the FFA ladder. And I have to say that this is the second change in about a week that has left me confused about who generals is trying to appeal to. Maybe the bots will be fun for humans to play against but I doubt it. Maybe this will be a benign change and the quality of the bots that play generals won't improve much from what they are now. But either way why is an ad-supported game encouraging bots to try and take it over? What happens when the bots become so good and so prevalent that humans can't hope to compete? Why would anyone want to play?

Though I guess in the end I don't really care all that much as the recent changes to the movement scheme have really put me off the game. High level play used to be about feints and visibility, cutting off your opponents tendrils whilst building your own, pulling their forces away from your king while trying to find theirs. It really had a nice balance. Now, not so much.

I don't want to seem too sour. I had a lot of fun with generals [thanks devs] but now I'm in search of a new favorite game.

This is very interesting and I'd love to play with it. As a player though, the thought of being matched against a bot sucks in the sense that it makes the game less enjoyable. I enjoy winning (mostly losing) against flesh and bone humans. I wonder if the folks of generals.io would implement a different "league" where bots are somehow not allowed.

That is already there :) Only one of the three servers allows bots.

This will be super interesting. I think this game makes very much sense as an intermediate frontier on the road to a StarCraft AI. Here are my reasons:

* The playing field is relatively limited, just a little larger than Go. This makes it much more approachable than StarCraft as you will not need a server farm to get started.

* It has a fog of war, so a bot needs to handle uncertainty and have a memory.

* It's controlled through a web API and allows total freedom for the bot implementation by that.

* There are very competitive humans players.

* There is already a very huge dump of replays to train on.

I really hope this will get traction and establish as an ongoing AI competition. Also it will be very interesting, when the first bots will be better than the top humans here.

This is great, I'm glad the developers are officially supporting this now. I had started building a simple bot before this was released https://github.com/pfista/generals

This is going to add a great new dimension to the game, especially in terms of being able to 2v2 with a bot for a partner.

https://halite.io is pretty similar if you'd like to play against bots only. Plus it has a great forum that has a few posts on creating a bot using ML.

Halite also looks interesting, but I think with generals bot-makers will have much more possibilities, because there are no limitations for your implementation. The game mechanics might also a little more challenging in generals, especially the fog of war makes a huge difference imo.

agreed, halite is a well run challenge. The site gives a shoutout to halite: http://dev.generals.io/faq

This might revive my interest in Generals, as I found it a mixture of boring and excitingly stressful when I played by hand.

However, because Generals is an RTS, bots might have a pretty steep advantage (although movements take a good bit of time, so it's not as bad as it could be). Does anybody know how bad this is in real play?

Although we haven't had many bots on bot.generals.io yet (early days), my experience of playing against bots on the main leagues show that although we had several dozen bots built, all of them were no match for a competent human being. The only one that comes close is called "Sora AI", but that AI can be easily beaten by anyone in the top fifty odd.

I'd be interested to see if a bot will be able to always defeat players, waiting for what will happen with this latest release.

The bots were all pretty incompetent, but it was INFURIATING to play against a dumb bot that does nothing but attack you.

Unlike a player, where you have a decent chance to juke their stack and cap them (and then have a great chance to win), many dumb bot implementations would just aggressively trade 1:1, basically guaranteeing that you're both screwed.

I got up to rank #3 on the FFA US server, and spawning next to Simple Bot would mess me up more than spawning next to an 80+ (back when it topped out at ~86).

That, and the terrible latency handling (if your internet is acting up a tiny but, you basically have no chance to win), was what made me stop playing eventually.

Well, then I'm glad I think we've fixed both of these issues! Bots now can only play on one server, so people have the choice of playing against them.

Also we've significantly reduced the impact of lag by allowing you to queue up moves, even in enemy territory. Although all real-time games need a certain amount of reliability in your internet connection to work, I think we've recently reduced it significantly. Although, of course, any suggestions you have for improvement would still be useful!

Everyone is server-capped at 2 moves per second, and bots will also be subject to networking conditions (ping, lag spikes) just as players are since bots are hosted by their creators.

I think the move rate is capped at two per second, so even bots will have limitations in their movement speed.

