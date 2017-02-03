reply
As a non-American, we are fucking lucky that America not only doesn't extord us for loot (as any other empire would) but actually spends so much energy, lives and money keeping protecting us. I am personally really happy that Putin knows there will be consequences if he rolls west.
As Chernomyrdin famously said, "it was never like this, and here we go again".
I mean, Bosnia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Chechnya, Lebanon, Syria, and we're definitely going to see more and more of "good feeling between Mohammadean and Christian" in the coming years in many places around the world.
It just doesn't work, no it does not, just no, don't even ask.
I mean, yes, you can have 50 years of prosperity before 10 years of genocide, but would you bet on continous stability of your society? As an American you might. Rest of the world is not so lucky. If religious/etnhic conflicts are possible in your locale due to population mix, they WILL happen. Will you risk it?
Unfortunately, the solution is homogenousness. We would like to have different solutions, but we don't have them.
Fact of the matter is, we're prone to split into groups. If you homogenize, then before long, you'll be a Catholic othering the Protestant, or if you homogenize those even, you'll be a Lutheran othering some other denomination. Your best bet is to use diversity and multiculturalism to teach tolerance to the point that tolerance is institutionalized in your society.
How well did it work for Jugoslavia, Lebanon, Azerbaijan and Syria?
It is not a "best bet". It is a long shot and it misses most of the time. The best bet is to stay homogenous.
"otherizing Christians living across the border" might sound bad, but it won't lead to genocide because they have their own country with their military and police and you can't just walk in and kill them (they can neither).
You can have wars but those rarely result in genocide. Civil wars had much worse outlook on that.
However when there are Christians (or Muslim) in your country, it's pretty real that suddently the regime wants to kill them with their military and police and they have no force to stand up for them.
