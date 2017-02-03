Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Great Crime: How an American Diplomat Resisted the Armenian Genocide (theparisreview.org)
36 points by lermontov 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





On this topic, I highly recommend Samantha Power's book "A Problem From Hell: America and the Age of Genocide" which details the United States inability to respond promptly to the many cases of genocide over the past century.

I love how that book blames America for failing to respond to many genocides committed far away from its borders - what other great power has ever done so, unless it was for their benefit?

As a non-American, we are fucking lucky that America not only doesn't extord us for loot (as any other empire would) but actually spends so much energy, lives and money keeping protecting us. I am personally really happy that Putin knows there will be consequences if he rolls west.

“nothing but good feeling between Mohammadean and Christian, and the Turks and Armenians appeared to be on friendly terms … Who could have then foreseen, amid those peaceful surroundings … what is probably the most terrible tragedy that has ever befallen any people in the history of the world?”

As Chernomyrdin famously said, "it was never like this, and here we go again".

I mean, Bosnia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Chechnya, Lebanon, Syria, and we're definitely going to see more and more of "good feeling between Mohammadean and Christian" in the coming years in many places around the world.

It just doesn't work, no it does not, just no, don't even ask.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKI-tD0L18A

I think the lesson is how easy it is for humans to split into groups and start slaughtering each other, and that we need incredible amounts of education to guard against that.

I think the lesson is, while we do need incredible amounts of education to guard against slaughtering each other, we're not going to get it.

I mean, yes, you can have 50 years of prosperity before 10 years of genocide, but would you bet on continous stability of your society? As an American you might. Rest of the world is not so lucky. If religious/etnhic conflicts are possible in your locale due to population mix, they WILL happen. Will you risk it?

Unfortunately, the solution is homogenousness. We would like to have different solutions, but we don't have them.

Disagree. If you as a Muslim live as a Muslim surrounded by Muslims, you're eventually going to otherize the Christians living across the border. If OTOH your neighbour is a Christian and your cousin is married to a Christian, you're going to feel a whole lot more charitable towards Christians when push comes to shove.

Fact of the matter is, we're prone to split into groups. If you homogenize, then before long, you'll be a Catholic othering the Protestant, or if you homogenize those even, you'll be a Lutheran othering some other denomination. Your best bet is to use diversity and multiculturalism to teach tolerance to the point that tolerance is institutionalized in your society.

> Your best bet is to use diversity and multiculturalism to teach tolerance to the point that tolerance is institutionalized in your society.

How well did it work for Jugoslavia, Lebanon, Azerbaijan and Syria?

It is not a "best bet". It is a long shot and it misses most of the time. The best bet is to stay homogenous.

"otherizing Christians living across the border" might sound bad, but it won't lead to genocide because they have their own country with their military and police and you can't just walk in and kill them (they can neither).

You can have wars but those rarely result in genocide. Civil wars had much worse outlook on that.

However when there are Christians (or Muslim) in your country, it's pretty real that suddently the regime wants to kill them with their military and police and they have no force to stand up for them.




