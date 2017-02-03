Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Building, and Losing, a Career on Facebook (npr.org)
I have sympathy for these folks. The internet opened up wide worlds of possibilities for one person businesses, especially because of the wide reach.

But when you build on someone's platform, you play by their rules. The first thing I'd do if I had a significant FB following would be to drive folks to my website so that I could begin to own the relationship, rather than FB owning it. Hopefully these stories will circulate and cause current FB entrepreneurs to do the same.

Agreed. It's important to realize when you make your business rely on others services to diversify or have a backup plan if things go bad.

