Historically, AZ has been conservative at the State level, but relatively liberal in our "major cities" (Phoenix, Tuscon and Flagstaff).
Phoenix, though, is the seat of the State government. So you have in Phoenix a liberal city in a conservative State, with a conservative capitol (State government) inside the city.
It makes for interesting local politics, that's for sure.
reply
Historically, AZ has been conservative at the State level, but relatively liberal in our "major cities" (Phoenix, Tuscon and Flagstaff).
Phoenix, though, is the seat of the State government. So you have in Phoenix a liberal city in a conservative State, with a conservative capitol (State government) inside the city.
It makes for interesting local politics, that's for sure.
reply