Israeli Cronus “Imitates the way computer hackers think”
cronus-cyber.com
1 point
by
tcpipcowboy
29 minutes ago
hide
past
web
1 comment
favorite
tcpipcowboy
22 minutes ago
I wonder if there are pattern-based behavior analysis and statistics on machine-based penetration testing in comparison to human penetration tester habits and results. I'm generally suspicious of AI and even more so of machine-based automation that works without a traditional AI engine. The suspicion is not a commentary on AI itself, but my own failure to anticipate (occasionally) an AI's next move since modern AI has moved far beyond imitation of "human" models and can be quite cagey :-)
