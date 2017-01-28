Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals (nbcnews.com)
I simply can not understand how there can be a confusion on such a number. Can not one simply document this? The US does this as well. For example, "Stop-and-frisk" in NYC requires that when police officers make stops - they fill out the form explaining the situation and details of the stop [0]. The next step would be to analayze the nature of this stops and I won't find it surprising if there was/is racial profiling. Even the Stop-And-Frisk NYC policy discriminated against persons of Hispanics and African descent [1].

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stop-and-frisk_in_New_York_Cit...

[1] http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1198/01621450600000104...

Thats unbelievable. Even if thats an exaggeration and the actual number is closer to what the government claims (60,000) thats a jaw dropping number for an order that went into place a week ago.

I'm afraid that is likely an underestimated number of affected people/lives because it does not include the number of people with valid, legal visas who are refused boarding by airlines across the world. Those people never make it to the US to have their visas revoked.

Not to mention the people who are eligible for visas but will never get them now. That number is many times larger.

Here, we seem to have not a contradiction between what the government claims and another source, but what the government claims via two separate departments. Both are "the government", of course. :)

"Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door."

I think they ran out room and couldn't put the last bit on - 'to hastily blow out the wick and nervously shut and bolt the door'

Some random poet's words got put on a statue, so we're now forever bound to obey them?

I dislike Trump. But more than seeing him lose, I want to see justice prevail. If it's within his power to do this, so be it. But if it isn't, I hope this binds the rest of us together to deliver a significant defeat to him. It's great to see our justice system work together to challenge this order.

Have you been asleep this past week?

The courts already ruled to put a stop to this executive order. Who do you think is supposed to enforce the ruling of the courts?

> The courts already ruled to put a stop to this executive order

The courts have partially stopped this EO.

> The judge’s ruling blocked part of the president’s actions, preventing the government from deporting some arrivals who found themselves ensnared by the presidential order. But it stopped short of letting them into the country or issuing a broader ruling on the constitutionality of Mr. Trump’s actions.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/28/us/refugees-detained-at-u...

Federal Government is defying court orders.

Executive branch defying the judicial is probably a bit more accurate. They're both the federal government.

I'm really curious how this revocation of visas works in combination with the 90-day limit on the executive order. If the executive order is not extended, can they be un-revoked?

I'll be proud of my country again when the perpetrators if these abuses of power are in jail.

Unlikely in the short term, and in the long term this is just the beginning.

Come to New Zealand. Our tech ecosystem is strong, lifestyle unbeatable and political system sound.

I wonder, if I were trying to put my family the furthest from a Trump-initiated nuclear war, is New Zealand basically the best place to be? Or would somewhere like Chile be a better idea? I suppose I need to also factor in the quality of life difference vs. the probability that one is safer, and how the local economies would handle a world-wide collapse. It's a plus that New Zealand exports so much food, I imagine.

If you're avoiding nuclear war, anywhere in the southern hemisphere will do due to equatorial winds.

You're not wrong but its just SO FAR

Right now that's a plus.

Isn't it also pretty tough to get citizenship in NZ? I looked into it years ago, and while both my wife and I are skilled professionals (Physical Therapist and Programmer, respectively), we weren't eligible. Though part/most of that was being overweight.

