[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stop-and-frisk_in_New_York_Cit...
[1] http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1198/01621450600000104...
The courts already ruled to put a stop to this executive order. Who do you think is supposed to enforce the ruling of the courts?
The courts have partially stopped this EO.
> The judge’s ruling blocked part of the president’s actions, preventing the government from deporting some arrivals who found themselves ensnared by the presidential order. But it stopped short of letting them into the country or issuing a broader ruling on the constitutionality of Mr. Trump’s actions.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/28/us/refugees-detained-at-u...
