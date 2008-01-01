Did we see a shortage of American workers who could do the job right away?
YES. Not many people work in the same area of technology. There really aren't many people working in some areas of tech.
Did the employer try to compromise on their requirement of "rockstar coder with 1000 wpm typing speed, PhD in app programming, merge k-sorted arrays in 15 mins with good syntax and no compiler?"
NO. And this is why there is no shortage. It's their demand for rockstars when reality is most companies are mediocre (at best). It's not shortage, your company sucks, interviews suck and nobody wants to work there.
reply
If you compare this to other fields with a glut, for example English literature majors, you'd see that they only hire rockstars.
But let me pitch a different angle: there are a lot of people who could do their job better if they had certain specific STEM skills (e.g. business analysts who were better at statistics, spreadsheets, and maybe SQL).
It's true that you can get these skills if you pay more. However, the cost of hiring someone with these skills might be <= the business value, even though the business value might be >= the cost of the education for these skills.
So I would argue that we're underinvesting in certain STEM skills.
I have worked at a few places that just didn't take people out of school at all, because they saw that the amount of time the typical graduate they got was a net negative to productivity, compared to how long people stayed at the company, didn't add up. They figured out that in their case, given their relative inability to tell the highly productive recent grads from those that would not be productive in a year, that it was better for them to spend resources paying experienced people really well, and letting other companies sort out the good and the bad. Thinking like that leads to some kind of farm system: People that are just body shops, where the good people manage to go to a next tier of company quality.
A shortcut for this is a degree from a nice enough university, as there are many companies out there that will interview anyone coming from a prestigious university, but would not give the time of the day to a recent graduate from, say, Missouri Rolla.
And let's not forget the madness that is interviewing in big tech companies. All of that 'optimizing to avoid false positives' idea is really saying that people that don't have a specific interviewing shape, but are very good when at a job, don't have a chance. I have a job at one of those tech companies, but some of my favorite developers from earlier in my career just can't pass the interviews, even though I think they are, in practice, better than your averaged hip company employee.
So it all comes down to how we are terrible at figuring out good performance, and how training people just isn't a good economic decision when they can just leave to a place with a bigger budget in a year or two.
That leaves you with one choice - outsource your engineering to China or India. Or they could just come here (wherever here is) and contribute to the local economy by buying stuff, driving down the per capita crime rate (immigrants have a far lower crime rate), etc.
Usually a scientist, programmer, engineer, or mathematician is made in elementary school.
https://qz.com/730290/harvey-mudd-college-took-on-gender-bia...
The other thing to consider is that current market price of something is the price at which everyone willing to sell at or below that price has already sold.
The next person to buy is going to have to pay incrementally more. If you define a "shortage" as " no more for sale without paying more than the current market price", then the normal shape of supply curves would mean that markets are usually in "shortage".
Did we see a shortage of American workers who could do the job right away?
YES. Not many people work in the same area of technology. There really aren't many people working in some areas of tech.
Did the employer try to compromise on their requirement of "rockstar coder with 1000 wpm typing speed, PhD in app programming, merge k-sorted arrays in 15 mins with good syntax and no compiler?"
NO. And this is why there is no shortage. It's their demand for rockstars when reality is most companies are mediocre (at best). It's not shortage, your company sucks, interviews suck and nobody wants to work there.
reply