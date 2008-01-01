Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Even as an immigrant to the US, I agree with this. A large part of the shortage is self-inflicted.

Did we see a shortage of American workers who could do the job right away?

YES. Not many people work in the same area of technology. There really aren't many people working in some areas of tech.

Did the employer try to compromise on their requirement of "rockstar coder with 1000 wpm typing speed, PhD in app programming, merge k-sorted arrays in 15 mins with good syntax and no compiler?"

NO. And this is why there is no shortage. It's their demand for rockstars when reality is most companies are mediocre (at best). It's not shortage, your company sucks, interviews suck and nobody wants to work there.

You okay dude?

What you described is exactly how a labor shortage feels. When unemployment is low employees can be extremely picky.

If you compare this to other fields with a glut, for example English literature majors, you'd see that they only hire rockstars.

A shortage, by definition, requires a situation where the price cannot rise. Of course, if the price is rising, then the poorer businesses are priced out of the market and no longer need developers. As long as price can rise, a shortage is impossible. That leaves me wondering what force is preventing price from rising in the case of developer talent?

So theoretically, without pricing controls, there's no such thing as a shortage because prices will rise until demand == supply. So the arguments that there's no shortage of STEM workers (only a shortage of below-market-price STEM workers) makes sense.

But let me pitch a different angle: there are a lot of people who could do their job better if they had certain specific STEM skills (e.g. business analysts who were better at statistics, spreadsheets, and maybe SQL).

It's true that you can get these skills if you pay more. However, the cost of hiring someone with these skills might be <= the business value, even though the business value might be >= the cost of the education for these skills.

So I would argue that we're underinvesting in certain STEM skills.

There is not a shortage of STEM graduates. However, from an employer's point of view, there is a shortage of cheap STEM graduates. Hence the recent tech company uproar over the skilled visa changes.

So is the engineering crisis and the talent shortage and the diversity gap. You think Facebook wants more H1Bs because it wants to promote diversity? You think it's because of a shortage? That's not how these things work. It just so happens that what's currently en vogue aligns with the business interests of the largest tech companies in the world.

In relation to programming specifically, I once saw someone on Quora put it perfectly. It effecticly stated that we don't need more programmers. We need more senior developers with 10+ years of experience.

That's hilarious from the perspective of someone with the 10+ years of experience I got employers telling me I have to work 3 times as hard as people half my age or I'm out. We don't really treat STEM employees with much in the way of respect especially post 2008.

I think it all comes down to the big difference between having a degree and being productive at a company, along with how free the labor market is.

I have worked at a few places that just didn't take people out of school at all, because they saw that the amount of time the typical graduate they got was a net negative to productivity, compared to how long people stayed at the company, didn't add up. They figured out that in their case, given their relative inability to tell the highly productive recent grads from those that would not be productive in a year, that it was better for them to spend resources paying experienced people really well, and letting other companies sort out the good and the bad. Thinking like that leads to some kind of farm system: People that are just body shops, where the good people manage to go to a next tier of company quality.

A shortcut for this is a degree from a nice enough university, as there are many companies out there that will interview anyone coming from a prestigious university, but would not give the time of the day to a recent graduate from, say, Missouri Rolla.

And let's not forget the madness that is interviewing in big tech companies. All of that 'optimizing to avoid false positives' idea is really saying that people that don't have a specific interviewing shape, but are very good when at a job, don't have a chance. I have a job at one of those tech companies, but some of my favorite developers from earlier in my career just can't pass the interviews, even though I think they are, in practice, better than your averaged hip company employee.

So it all comes down to how we are terrible at figuring out good performance, and how training people just isn't a good economic decision when they can just leave to a place with a bigger budget in a year or two.

Chimes with anecdotal experience hiring in London. Glut of really well educated, keen and passionate juniors but tumbleweed when trying to hire seniors, even at higher salaries.

When I've looked at salaries in London they seem relatively low compared to the States. Perhaps higher isn't high enough?

Have you tried offering internationally competitive salaries?

If you run a small business, it's a real thing. On wages, it's nearly impossible to compete with the big corporations.

That leaves you with one choice - outsource your engineering to China or India. Or they could just come here (wherever here is) and contribute to the local economy by buying stuff, driving down the per capita crime rate (immigrants have a far lower crime rate), etc.

On a related topic, most of the unfilled "STEM" jobs can't be filled by pushing college students into STEM fields.

Usually a scientist, programmer, engineer, or mathematician is made in elementary school.

The approach Harvey Mudd took to get more women into Computer Science could (and should) probably be applied across all STEM fields, and to all student types.

https://qz.com/730290/harvey-mudd-college-took-on-gender-bia...

Well, it's a shortage in the sense that there is a shortage of brand-new Ferraris for $15,000.

Every time someone mentions that they have a hard time finding qualified workers, or saying that qualified people don't apply to their company, they tend to ignore a very important question: Why would those qualified people want to apply at your company in the first place? A lot of people like to say they're paying "market wages", but most qualified people are already making that or more.

> A lot of people like to say they're paying "market wages", but most qualified people are already making that or more.

The other thing to consider is that current market price of something is the price at which everyone willing to sell at or below that price has already sold.

The next person to buy is going to have to pay incrementally more. If you define a "shortage" as " no more for sale without paying more than the current market price", then the normal shape of supply curves would mean that markets are usually in "shortage".

