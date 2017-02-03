reply
Hundreds of warehouses, hundreds of delivery stations, thousands of shipping containers, dozens of planes (plus an airport soon), a container ship is rumoured. That 341k number probably doesn't even count the independent contractors (both through Flex and through Amazon Logistics) handling deliveries.
The tens of thousands of software developers are there to (among other things) optimize the efficiency of those workers, make them achieve more with less effort via technology.
and one day replace everything with robots
Furthermore I wouldn't be surprised if many of these new jobs ended up being automated in the near future. The free market still hasn't figured out a solution to that particular problem last I checked.
Interesting, I think the entire industrial revolution is a very strong counter example to that statement. We repeatedly automated the majority of jobs on the planet every few decades and we saw the largest expansion of wealth and prosperity for the majority of humans in all of history. Should we lament over those subsistence farming jobs that were automated away?
The free market isn't some singular entity that figures out problems before they arrive and sends us all an executive summary of its plan. We currently don't have mass unemployment from automation, and I don't agree with many of the reasons people express for worrying. The only arguments I've seen against mass automation are hints of some dystopian future where somehow robots are prohibitively expensive for all but the richest people, and goods will somehow be cheap enough from automation that non-automated manufacturing can't compete, but still expensive enough that if we don't work 40 hours a week we'll starve.
You could make a fairly strong argument that is was the very real threat of Communist revolution in Western Europe (e.g. Germany in the 1930s, or Italy and France post-WW2) that forced governments to adopt socialist programs that moderated many of the excesses of the market, or in the US, the massive government investment in the middle class as well as draconian anti-left measures that prevented a similar threat.
We've so far ended up in a somewhat decent place, but if history is any measure, we're going to have a rocky next few decades if technology does end up destroying or transforming demand for labor. People generally don't go quietly when their livelihoods or place in the social order are threatened.
>The free market isn't some singular entity that figures out problems before they arrive and sends us all an executive summary of its plan.
Obviously, which is why I think it's a good idea to have a few regulations in place so that we, as a society, might figure out our plan and how to make the transition a little less painful for those who have to suffer the consequences. Not that you argued against regulations in the first place but from your comments I assumed you and pm90 were of the libertarian kind.
There was a graph not to long ago that showed the most common job in each state. In a huge swath of them, that job was "Truck Driver". What're those people going to do to put food on the table or a roof over their family's head when those jobs are automated away?
Retail vs Warehouse? I don't think it's much different in quality.
A ton of Retail is Warehouse anyway, just inside a store with customers vs a building with robots.
But a lot of retail jobs involve the stockroom with heavy boxes and crates, and a lot of bending and lifting to put products on shelves.
And much of Amazon jobs involve retrieving lightweight items from shelves to put in a bin.
The jobs are not that different.
http://www.clark.com/kmart-sears-closing-2017
I thought it was pretty common knowledge that traditional B&M consumer goods retailers have been struggling for a long time.
EDIT: this growth is due in part to seasonal hires
Sports Authority - 460 stores
Kmart/Sears - 78 stores
Aeropostale - 154 stores
Walmart - 269 stores
Where I live, a lot of these are already gone and the retail space has been vacant since the summer. Same thing in a lot of the malls I used to frequent. Hell, the Mall Of America's 4th floor was vacant for decades after they closed down all the bars. The sad thing is, nobody is filling the vacuum when all these stores close. They just sit vacant for years.
And 2017 doesn't look to change that trend:
A giant wave of store closures is about to hit the US: http://www.businessinsider.com/stores-closing-macys-kohls-wa...
I've seen the same thing happening with chain restaurants for years.
It will not end well.
I wonder what changes tech employment at Amazon has seen since the NYTimes article a year or so ago.
However we need to make sure as such jobs are automated away that we give the people who would do those jobs the opportunities to become more with training and education.
I don't know how much of that is a result of the article though.
The "new" transfer policy is actually from 2015 or 2016. Historically transfers in less than 1 year of employment required senior manager approval. New policy is free to transfer after 30 days. As I recall. For details see inside/wiki/
There are also changes in the SDE1 to SDE2 promo process and SDE leveling/coaching/role normalization across amazon.
From what I saw of timing and content neither change was strictly related to the nyt article.
Source: Principal Engineer in AWS, coming up on 6 years at amazon, a few years doing tech/promo assessments.
Walmart had 2.3 million worldwide and 1.4 million in the US as of 2016.
FedEx globally had 400k+ as of the end of 2016.
USPS had 493,381 career employees 131,732 non-career employees as of January 2016.
I thought maybe these were all temporary holiday rush workers, perhaps they're all permanent now?
Also is this only tech sector employees? I find it hard to believe anywhere near 1/2 of Amazon's employee growth is in that sector, I'd expect warehouses etc. are growing much faster?
Stop thinking of Amazon as a business. Start thinking of it as tightly managed private VC fund with a shared management structure. As successful startups start spinning off cash, it reinvests in more startups. Most fail, some succeed, and the cycle continues. As long as they do this well, the result is no profit and rapid growth.
Amazon can turn a substantial profit at any moment that they want by just cutting back on this internal reinvestment cycle. The second that they do, that will be a sign that they have internal trouble.
Still, this is nothing to sneeze at. It looks like Amazon is now the 8th largest employer in the US [1]. Walmart is number 2, after the Federal government.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_employers_in_t...
Many stores are adding drive-through pick-up lanes, too. I imagine the plan is for customers to order online, then either drive to their local store to pick it up immediately, or just wait a day or two for it to come to them.
As Wal-Mart focuses on low prices for those things that people predictably buy in high volume, Amazon would likely be left with the long tail of niche goods that are not worthwhile for a general retailer because the volume is not high enough. Wal-Mart's competitive advantage is largely in its supply chain management system and market penetration. Unless Amazon can quickly get robotic picker/packers online, and fire all those warehouse workers, Wal-Mart could eat the sandwich, chips, and juice box out of Amazon's lunch, leaving them with just the pickle and some strange marzipan-cayenne candy.
reply