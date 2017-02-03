Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Assuming constant rate of growth that means every man, woman and child on the planet will be an Amazon employee within eight years.

At 50% per year, it will take 25 years to grow by a factor of 20,000.

https://xkcd.com/605/

It's not simply an e-commerce giant, it's a logistics giant.

Hundreds of warehouses, hundreds of delivery stations, thousands of shipping containers, dozens of planes (plus an airport soon), a container ship is rumoured. That 341k number probably doesn't even count the independent contractors (both through Flex and through Amazon Logistics) handling deliveries.

The tens of thousands of software developers are there to (among other things) optimize the efficiency of those workers, make them achieve more with less effort via technology.

> make them achieve more with less effort via technology

and one day replace everything with robots

They opened a distribution warehouse in west Brampton, Ontario that looks like an airplane hangar. For the time it was being built, I was sure it would be some sort of FedEX, Air Canada type of business. Well, Amazon it is and it's huge.

So this seems like a reorganization of the market of sorts, isn't it? As retail stores like Macy's, Sears report losses after losses, Amazon keeps adding more people to support its merchandise business. Love how the free market works!

Maybe, but don't forget to factor in the relative quality of the jobs that are being replaced. I don't really have a strong opinion on the matter, and it would be a bit hypocritical of me as an amazon prime customer to complain about the working conditions at Amazon but not every job is equal to any other.

Furthermore I wouldn't be surprised if many of these new jobs ended up being automated in the near future. The free market still hasn't figured out a solution to that particular problem last I checked.

> The free market still hasn't figured out a solution to that particular problem last I checked.

Interesting, I think the entire industrial revolution is a very strong counter example to that statement. We repeatedly automated the majority of jobs on the planet every few decades and we saw the largest expansion of wealth and prosperity for the majority of humans in all of history. Should we lament over those subsistence farming jobs that were automated away?

The free market isn't some singular entity that figures out problems before they arrive and sends us all an executive summary of its plan. We currently don't have mass unemployment from automation, and I don't agree with many of the reasons people express for worrying. The only arguments I've seen against mass automation are hints of some dystopian future where somehow robots are prohibitively expensive for all but the richest people, and goods will somehow be cheap enough from automation that non-automated manufacturing can't compete, but still expensive enough that if we don't work 40 hours a week we'll starve.

I agree with you, but just a reminder that the Industrial Revolution was also a time of mass civil unrest, war, nationalism, and the growth of revolutionary groups advocating the overthrow of the existing social and economic order (some of which succeeded, e.g. Leninist Russia).

You could make a fairly strong argument that is was the very real threat of Communist revolution in Western Europe (e.g. Germany in the 1930s, or Italy and France post-WW2) that forced governments to adopt socialist programs that moderated many of the excesses of the market, or in the US, the massive government investment in the middle class as well as draconian anti-left measures that prevented a similar threat.

We've so far ended up in a somewhat decent place, but if history is any measure, we're going to have a rocky next few decades if technology does end up destroying or transforming demand for labor. People generally don't go quietly when their livelihoods or place in the social order are threatened.

Just to be clear I wasn't arguing against mass automation, at this point it's pretty much unstoppable from my point of view (and good for us software engineers). But we still haven't figured out how to deal with the changes that automation brings. And as always, it's the weakest that suffers the most.

>The free market isn't some singular entity that figures out problems before they arrive and sends us all an executive summary of its plan.

Obviously, which is why I think it's a good idea to have a few regulations in place so that we, as a society, might figure out our plan and how to make the transition a little less painful for those who have to suffer the consequences. Not that you argued against regulations in the first place but from your comments I assumed you and pm90 were of the libertarian kind.

If market shifts are state transitions, each state is better than the last, but the transition is painful.


Because it's not the same? People moved from subsistence farming to factory work because there were jobs, and they didn't require a whole lot of specialized skill or training to do. Now those factory jobs are going away, and there isn't anything really taking it's place.

There was a graph not to long ago that showed the most common job in each state. In a huge swath of them, that job was "Truck Driver". What're those people going to do to put food on the table or a roof over their family's head when those jobs are automated away?


Production efficiencies have been driving human civilization since the very beginning when humans were wandering around in small hunter-gatherer bands. This round of automation won't be the ruin of humanity much the same as it has been for the last 5000 years.

Of course not in the long term but it's worth thinking that losing entire classes of jobs containing millions of people in a decade might have seriously detrimental effects for some time.

In a democracy, one negative consequence of fast job loss followed by poverty is the election of populist leaders and governments. We have recently seen a prominent example of this phenomenon. If the reduced quality of life of the affected people isn't addressed, their reaction will likely become even less pleasant.

But is impeding change helpful or harmful? There is something to be said for mild conservatism taking slow deliberate steps forward, but it's very easy to create false economies protecting an obsolete past and impeding progress.

Is it an either/or? Surely you can choose to accept a fast rate of change and also try and do something practical about the consequences at the same time?

Describe the new jobs which can not be automated in the near future.

> Maybe, but don't forget to factor in the relative quality of the jobs that are being replaced.

Retail vs Warehouse? I don't think it's much different in quality.

A ton of Retail is Warehouse anyway, just inside a store with customers vs a building with robots.

I suspect working in an Amazon warehouse is much more physically intensive with commensurate increases in injuries and other job-induced ailments as compared to most retail jobs.

reply


You are thinking of retail as cashiers, because that's what you see.

But a lot of retail jobs involve the stockroom with heavy boxes and crates, and a lot of bending and lifting to put products on shelves.

And much of Amazon jobs involve retrieving lightweight items from shelves to put in a bin.

The jobs are not that different.

I think Macy's announced 4K last January and in January 2017 announced 10k job cuts. Not sure about Sears but I saw a 5400+ number as it closes low performing stores.

You should probably find and share the number of jobs lost by Macys, Sears, etc, before making that assertion, otherwise, it is difficult to have any reasonable confidence in what you say.

https://www.thebalance.com/macys-store-closings-2892434

http://www.clark.com/kmart-sears-closing-2017

I thought it was pretty common knowledge that traditional B&M consumer goods retailers have been struggling for a long time.

Is it not stunning that in a highly industrialized nation like the US there are so many people whose main option for a job is to work in a warehouse. That there is a large swath of the population who are unable to educate themselves out of this situation? Especially in this day and age where learning new skills has only became easier.

reply


Not to detract from this, but just curious how many retail jobs have disappeared in that same amount of time? My google-fu is unable to turn up any stats for 2016 yet. I would think with the improved efficiencies, fewer people would be needed for shipping logistics and software development than the retail jobs being replaced.

reply


According to todays job report, retail employment is still growing: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-adds-227000-new-jobs-in-...

EDIT: this growth is due in part to seasonal hires

You could also look at how many businesses have gone under the last year or so and took a bunch of jobs with them:

Sports Authority - 460 stores

Kmart/Sears - 78 stores

Aeropostale - 154 stores

Walmart - 269 stores

Where I live, a lot of these are already gone and the retail space has been vacant since the summer. Same thing in a lot of the malls I used to frequent. Hell, the Mall Of America's 4th floor was vacant for decades after they closed down all the bars. The sad thing is, nobody is filling the vacuum when all these stores close. They just sit vacant for years.

And 2017 doesn't look to change that trend:

A giant wave of store closures is about to hit the US: http://www.businessinsider.com/stores-closing-macys-kohls-wa...

Part of that is Amazon (online shopping in general), part is the whole buy local, and part is fleeing from traditional malls. People either want really cheap (online) or boutique type shops in nice outdoor shopping areas.

I've seen the same thing happening with chain restaurants for years.

> Amazon adds 110K soon-to-be-robots in a single year

The 21st century John Henry will be an Amazon order picker who goes up against a robot in a head-to-head order picking competition.

It will not end well.

Most of that increase is in warehouse and "fulfillment" workers.

I wonder what changes tech employment at Amazon has seen since the NYTimes article a year or so ago.

Good. Humans are wasted on such mundane tasks. I am sure many of those people, given the opportunity, could do far greater things for humanity than picking books and consumer electronics off shelves and put them in boxes.

However we need to make sure as such jobs are automated away that we give the people who would do those jobs the opportunities to become more with training and education.

Half the population has an IQ at or below 100. That sounds great on it's face, but what would you train and educate the bottom half to do?

reply


They just rolled out a new annual review process (starting this month) and changed rules around switching teams and such.

I don't know how much of that is a result of the article though.

Im personally not a fan of the new review & promo process. There seem to be some obvious, and some hidden, risks. In my opinion it reduces depth of the content, breadth of the review, and broader exposure/evaluation inside the org.

The "new" transfer policy is actually from 2015 or 2016. Historically transfers in less than 1 year of employment required senior manager approval. New policy is free to transfer after 30 days. As I recall. For details see inside/wiki/

There are also changes in the SDE1 to SDE2 promo process and SDE leveling/coaching/role normalization across amazon.

From what I saw of timing and content neither change was strictly related to the nyt article.

Source: Principal Engineer in AWS, coming up on 6 years at amazon, a few years doing tech/promo assessments.

As a comparison:

Walmart had 2.3 million worldwide and 1.4 million in the US as of 2016.

FedEx globally had 400k+ as of the end of 2016.

USPS had 493,381 career employees 131,732 non-career employees as of January 2016.

reply


This is a really interesting comparison. Probably a better comparison than Microsoft or Google, as is done in the article.

I cannot imagine a sound hiring process to get 110k people in the door. Even if you assume a 1 to 10 ratio between interview-to-hire (that is low), it's a 1.1M interviews. Must be fun.

reply


The vast majority are low skill hourly workers, for whom the interview is a paper form and a background check.

I'm guessing this tracks the rollout of Prime Now and the scaling up of Fulfilled By Amazon. Prime Now went from zero to "basic fact of life" in record time here in Chicago.

reply


In my neighborhood near Chicago there's a constant presence of white delivery vans with magnetic Amazon logos on the door.

I thought maybe these were all temporary holiday rush workers, perhaps they're all permanent now?

It seems obvious in retrospect that Amazon would vertically integrate into FedEx's market. In 2017 they've become sort of like the Akamai of logistics and delivery.

Remember that Amazon has also been in a private contract with the USPS since 2013 to perform Sunday deliveries. Wanna bet that contract expires soon?

Here is a chord graph we did at NetIn that visualizes this: https://netin.co/#filters

Does this say Amazon grew by just over 17%, close to 1/2 of that growth came from previously Microsoft employees, and about 3% of Amazon's workforce moved to Google? I'm obviously not your target audience but to be honest I'm not sure how to read your graph. It seems like a prime candidate for some interactivity too, if I hover a chord between two employers you should highlight those employers.

Also is this only tech sector employees? I find it hard to believe anywhere near 1/2 of Amazon's employee growth is in that sector, I'd expect warehouses etc. are growing much faster?

reply


Which colors represent employees coming in vs leaving? (for example, are the green chords connecting to Google showing where they're hiring from, or where their employees go?)

reply


Neat looking graph but there's no explanation of what it represents. (I can guess but the data does match the most obvious option.) Also clearly has little to do with the OP.

I keep foregoing Amazon stock because I always think it can't keep up this pace... Say what you will about employee relations, but the sheer growth power of this business is exceptionally impressive when you look at its steady, high growth-rate even after it became the market leader in retail.

reply


This sounds extremely dangerous. How can a company integrate this many new people without bringing the rest of the organization to a standstill?

Because a majority of the new hires are working in fulfillment centers or delivery roles that scale easily.

A lot of the new workers probably work in warehouses where they are basically a kind of more intelligent robot. I know a guy who worked in one and you can learn that job in a few days. It's harder to maintain the required pace for long though.

reply


I worked at a warehouse during college on the weekends (3 12-hour shifts Fri-Sun) and on day one was assigned to the conveyor line where I used a broom to free stuck packages and then a while later got "promoted" to gift wrapping where I stayed until I left when I got my degree.

The bulk of the new hires were most likely low skill, low income people working at their fulfillment centers

Majority of them are in delivery.

Useless trivia without a demographics breakdown. Age. Gender. Wage. You know, helpful information to examine what kind of jobs these are and who is taking them.

110k hired, 80k quit?

reply


No, this is net adds.

The only thing that matters to me is, is Amazon still not making a profit?

reply


Why does this matter to you?

Stop thinking of Amazon as a business. Start thinking of it as tightly managed private VC fund with a shared management structure. As successful startups start spinning off cash, it reinvests in more startups. Most fail, some succeed, and the cycle continues. As long as they do this well, the result is no profit and rapid growth.

Amazon can turn a substantial profit at any moment that they want by just cutting back on this internal reinvestment cycle. The second that they do, that will be a sign that they have internal trouble.

Great another too big to fail!?

reply


reply


And neither company has anywhere close to the gross notional exposure of the TBTF megabanks. Even if WM and AMZN vaporized overnight it would be absolutely nothing compared to he carnage that say, an overnight JPM bankruptcy, would cause. The nature of WM and AMZN businesses also doesn't expose them to rapid destruction risks.

reply


Wow. That's an enormous number of people. There are 54 countries with smaller populations.

Still, this is nothing to sneeze at. It looks like Amazon is now the 8th largest employer in the US [1]. Walmart is number 2, after the Federal government.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_employers_in_t...

Wal-Mart just fired a second warning shot across Amazon's bow with its announcement of free 2-day shipping (for orders above $35, on specified items) without any annual fee.

Many stores are adding drive-through pick-up lanes, too. I imagine the plan is for customers to order online, then either drive to their local store to pick it up immediately, or just wait a day or two for it to come to them.

As Wal-Mart focuses on low prices for those things that people predictably buy in high volume, Amazon would likely be left with the long tail of niche goods that are not worthwhile for a general retailer because the volume is not high enough. Wal-Mart's competitive advantage is largely in its supply chain management system and market penetration. Unless Amazon can quickly get robotic picker/packers online, and fire all those warehouse workers, Wal-Mart could eat the sandwich, chips, and juice box out of Amazon's lunch, leaving them with just the pickle and some strange marzipan-cayenne candy.

reply


walmart is doomed by their management. the cultural difference between bezos and bentonville arkansas... how many of the people on wal mart's leadership team have a good understanding of what sql is? possibly 1. Amazon? possibly 50% or more. it makes a real difference in the long run. not sql in particular but knowing exactly what's running your business...

