Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LG admits premium display fails near wi-fi (bbc.com)
25 points by happy-go-lucky 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





How fucking hard is it to make a competent display? I feel like the A/V market is ripe for disruption. Sell a quality line of displays with no "smart" crap and a relatively low-cost receiver with no "smart" crap, a usable front-end with tons of A/V features and a dozen inputs of different types.

This must be harder than I think it is, because no one is doing it.

reply


My understanding is that you're overestimating the cost to manufacture the "smart" crap. The basic hardware is so inexpensive that they don't really lose much to just cram some extra crappy software (crappy software that is extra, or software which is extra crappy, your pick) onto the hardware that already has to go into the TV.

reply


Leaving the "smart" crap out isn't for cost savings, it's to create a higher quality product. I will even pay more for a TV with fewer features to get in the way.

reply


I think "smart" stuff can be produced cheaply but sold expensively. It may be hard to make money on a basic display.

reply


I don't know about most consumers, but the "smart" stuff is a big product negative feature when I'm shopping. I'd much rather add an external device of my choosing, Roku or Apple TV or something else than use the TV internal "smart" apps/channels which may or may not get updated.

Now if some TV added a nice little shelf space, or mount point for an external box behind the TV - I would think that would be a selling feature.

You can just not activate/use the feature, but I find I keep tripping over the button on the remote.

reply


This is my suspicion as well. It's also why the "top of the line" TVs from a display specification perspective also have "SMART" baked in as well.

That said, is this LG issue because it has smart stuff or because it lacks appropriate shielding? The article kind of hints that it's a lack shielding.

reply


I dont understand how you can get a 40 inch 4k TV for $350 but a 32 inch 4k display is $900.

Seems the 32 inch space prices are way too high.

reply


You're looking at it from the point of view of "but the one over there is bigger". The manufacturer's point of view is "we sell a lot more 40" TVs than we do 32" monitors, so we're going to manufacture the shit out of 40" panels", something something economies of scale.

Same reason we suffered with 27" monitors at 1080 for so long: because LG and the like were selling literal boatloads of 1080 panels to put in TVs. If you wanted something out of band like a 1440 panel, well, get your checkbook out.

Oh, and does that 4K TV do 60fps at 4K? (Honest question, I have no idea if they do or not. Though I would assume so.)

reply


Don't pc monitors usually have higher standards? And some 4k tvs can be bad. For instance, a few tv manufacturers are making rgbw 4k tvs, which are tvs where 25% of the pixels are white and don't produce color. And also I think that a 4k monitor is more of a premium item. I think the assumption is that if you are buying a 4k monitor you can usually afford to spend money than someone buying a 4k tv.

reply


Manny different reasons, including: - monitors have better refresh rate and color accuracy - tvs don't have sleep functions and won't wake up with your computer. - tvs that cost $350 don't have have refresh rate, contract etc.

Monitors are more expensive because the have to be more detailed in color reproduction, accuracy, etc.

reply


The pixel density on the 32 inch is mich higher, perhaps this leads to larger manufacturing cost? That seems unlikely to explain the entire gap however.

reply


I'm using a 55" 4K TV as a monitor and it works fine at full resolution, so my advice is just buy a TV for this.

reply


This has confused me too, maybe it has to do with the size of the relative markets?

reply


ever tried a 40" 4k tv? anything below 1500 bucks is utter shit. you've gotta be lucky to get decent panel even for above 1500€.

the tv market is one giant shit show designed to sell you all the crap falling from production lines.

i spent weeks looking at and testing tv sets. reading reviews. watching videos. in the end i returned everything and gave up.

reply


That seems like a bad flaw they should have detected during product testing. Rushed to get to market.

I bought their smaller 4K monitor last week and so far, except for a not perfectly fitting usb-c socket, all is great so far. I love it.

reply


Wasn't this front page just the other day? Users basically mentioned that the monitor itself was great except for this interference issue.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13530709

reply


"Changing the location or positioning of either the router or the display should resolve the issue," it said.

"Doctor, it hurts when I do this!"

"Don't do that!"

---

The article said future models will include additional shielding. Will the people who bought the earlier models be allowed to exchange, or is the above non-solution all they get?

reply


The buzz on the Mac web is that they can retro-fit old displays. Don't know if it'll be an exchange or what.

From MacRumors: https://www.macrumors.com/2017/02/03/lg-27-inch-5k-display-r...

> Owners affected by the issue are advised to get in touch with Apple, LG, or their reseller to arrange for a repair.

reply


I'm guessing they just staple some of this shit on: https://www.lessemf.com/fabric5.html#1246

"yep, that should do it, all better now!"

reply


Aha!

I observed the same thing late last year when I use a foldable wristpad with magnets inside that I got from an AT&T booth at a tech conference.

So this is not limited to that specific LG display. Mine is an LG 24MA32D that I bought about 3 years ago.

reply


One wonders if the 2.4ghz USB3 interference [1] also messes with it, keep your external drives away!

[1] http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/io/universal-serial-b...

reply


I assume this slipped through because the required certifications don't include rigorous requirements for electromagnetic interference on unlicensed bands? Or was this supposed to be caught in required testing?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: