Being Flown Out for an Interview (geralds.co)
2 points by gerosan 20 minutes ago





I was once flown to Texas by a large space travel company that's looking to go to mars (I signed a NDA but I'm assuming you can guess what company) I wasnt incredibly interested in the role due to the location (middle of no where Texas) but I was willing to interview because it was a really cool company and the role had potential to sway me. I was surprised how accommodating the company was and how smooth the process was. I got a hotel and rental car paid for and was reimbursed for my meals. Because I flew out on a weekend and interviewed on a Monday it was essentially a little vacation to Texas. Really great time.

Anyone else felt the same way for their first interview being flown out?

