Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Being Flown Out for an Interview
(
geralds.co
)
2 points
by
gerosan
20 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Taylor_OD
0 minutes ago
I was once flown to Texas by a large space travel company that's looking to go to mars (I signed a NDA but I'm assuming you can guess what company) I wasnt incredibly interested in the role due to the location (middle of no where Texas) but I was willing to interview because it was a really cool company and the role had potential to sway me. I was surprised how accommodating the company was and how smooth the process was. I got a hotel and rental car paid for and was reimbursed for my meals. Because I flew out on a weekend and interviewed on a Monday it was essentially a little vacation to Texas. Really great time.
reply
gerosan
19 minutes ago
Anyone else felt the same way for their first interview being flown out?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply