Read BBC TV, radio and film scripts
marvel_boy
29 minutes ago
Awesome. It seems that BBC makes subtitles for all content. In my country (Spain) public TV is just rubbish.
nothrabannosir
19 minutes ago
It's also a lot cheaper, I imagine. BBC costs ±£145/household/year. Is it possible to determine the public cost of RTVE?
