Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Read BBC TV, radio and film scripts (bbc.co.uk)
16 points by open-source-ux 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Awesome. It seems that BBC makes subtitles for all content. In my country (Spain) public TV is just rubbish.

reply


It's also a lot cheaper, I imagine. BBC costs ±£145/household/year. Is it possible to determine the public cost of RTVE?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: