Expecting the Unexpected at the FCC (ottsquared.com)
13 points by freecasttv 1 hour ago | 2 comments





In a stunning reversal, the former top lobbyist for the cable industry as head of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association returned with a new proposal that gave consumers what they had asked for

How seriously am I meant to take an article so intent on misleading me? Wheeler was President of NCTA back in nineteen eight four --- predating not just the commercial Internet but the modern cable industry and its dominant role in the media landscape. When Wheeler was last involved with NCTA, cable companies were startups.

Further, contrary to the claim this article makes, Wheeler didn't introduce controversial fast-lane policies to skirt net neutrality. Rather: the courts struck down broad regulations on fast-lanes altogether, and Wheeler attempted to introduce narrower restrictions. He did literally the opposite thing this article implies he did.

Admitted that the erratic nature of the new administration makes it tricky to anticipate what tack (if any) Pai's FCC will take. However, the progress thus far in enormous telco mergers, Charter/TimeWarner/Verizon in particular, doesn't suggest an incoming regulatory environment that will benefit end users much.

