How seriously am I meant to take an article so intent on misleading me? Wheeler was President of NCTA back in nineteen eight four --- predating not just the commercial Internet but the modern cable industry and its dominant role in the media landscape. When Wheeler was last involved with NCTA, cable companies were startups.
Further, contrary to the claim this article makes, Wheeler didn't introduce controversial fast-lane policies to skirt net neutrality. Rather: the courts struck down broad regulations on fast-lanes altogether, and Wheeler attempted to introduce narrower restrictions. He did literally the opposite thing this article implies he did.
