Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Juicy Product Comparison on Amazon Search
(
a2omini.com
)
1 point
by
humming
6 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
humming
3 minutes ago
To Do: (1) Search for any product to buy online, select a few products to compare, and go through comparison game. (2) Share the comparison to Discover on A2Omini, UpVote or DownVote other comparisons. (3) Take the Taste Test quiz. (4) Like a Buying Guide on Home Goods or Sporting Goods. (5) Automatically tracks your Search and Comparison histories. (6) Sign Up!!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply