|
|Ask HN: What do you use for site caching?
|
1 point by jjoe 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|I'm curious what people here use for page caching in particular. Not just for static assets but also dynamic pages.
I realize that most put their site behind a CDN but that doesn't always get you proper page caching.
Do you think about page caching at all?
What kind of setup do you have?
Do you correlate fast pages (low TTFB) with SEO / SERP?
Thanks!
|
