Ask HN: Any good and easy to follow guides to writting your own $SHELL?

My current pet project is a new $SHELL that will work like a scripting REPL but be terse enough to build powerful one lines yet still readable. The issue I'm having at the moment is handling the wide range of edge cases even just on Linux (ideally this would be cross platform, inc Windows). I already have text streams (largely) working correctly for CLI utilities but I'm having difficulties with getting other tools that expect a PTY or call ncurses (for example) to render correctly. So insights into that would be especially welcome. I'm writing this in Go so anything tailored to that specific language would be ideal but I'm not expecting a wealth of material give the age of the language and the tenancy to other languages for systems programming. So that's the basic brief of what I'm doing and where I'm stuck. I'd appreciate any insight you guys and girls have on building $SHELLs for Linux and/or any other OSs, and any good recommendations for online resources or other reading material.