Melown – 3D mapping implementation in JS, smooth and silent
(
melown.com
)
13 points
by
tomslavkovsky
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
underbluewaters
25 minutes ago
Something is wrong with navigation on my machine. Mouse movements are opposite my expectation (I guess just a preference), and the movements are so sensitive it jumps around a lot and I can't really navigate where I intend to. I'm on an iMac w/magic mouse.
reply
Raphmedia
19 minutes ago
The magic mouse is really bad with maps. I get the same problem with Google Map.
As for the direction of the movement, think of it as pushing a globe and not moving a camera.
reply
Lio
14 minutes ago
Works very well on my iPhone 6S+.
reply
jeremyleach
1 hour ago
Very smooth. And it seems you can tilt the angle of the plane so you are almost at street level. I haven't seen that yet on google/apple maps etc.
reply
