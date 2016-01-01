Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Melown – 3D mapping implementation in JS, smooth and silent (melown.com)
13 points by tomslavkovsky 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Something is wrong with navigation on my machine. Mouse movements are opposite my expectation (I guess just a preference), and the movements are so sensitive it jumps around a lot and I can't really navigate where I intend to. I'm on an iMac w/magic mouse.

reply


The magic mouse is really bad with maps. I get the same problem with Google Map.

As for the direction of the movement, think of it as pushing a globe and not moving a camera.

reply


Works very well on my iPhone 6S+.

reply


Very smooth. And it seems you can tilt the angle of the plane so you are almost at street level. I haven't seen that yet on google/apple maps etc.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: