Using something like Whalebrew? https://github.com/bfirsh/whalebrew
This link was really helpful and thorough:
https://www.whonix.org/wiki/Comparison_with_Others#General
How does this compare to an existing secure Linux distro with Tor support like Tails (https://tails.boum.org/)?
The biggest difference is that Tails is designed to be entirely amnesiac, and leave no forensic trace. Whonix is a persistent system.
The added risk to Whonix is that if your host system is sufficiently compromised, there's no real guarantee of anonymity. A lot of people end up running Tails in a VM, though, and someone has to be pretty serious about wanting to see what you're doing for that to be a real issue.
