Whonix – A desktop operating system designed for advanced security and privacy (whonix.org)
Would it be possible/make sense to use Docker for this?

Using something like Whalebrew? https://github.com/bfirsh/whalebrew

As someone unfamiliar with Whonix, I wanted to understand the project in a little more detail than what's on the front page.

This link was really helpful and thorough:

https://www.whonix.org/wiki/Comparison_with_Others#General

Interesting!

How does this compare to an existing secure Linux distro with Tor support like Tails (https://tails.boum.org/)?

See this https://www.whonix.org/wiki/Comparison_with_Others#General

What's the difference between "Live USB" and "USB Bootable"?

Their both Debian based desktops, so pretty similar from a user perspective.

The biggest difference is that Tails is designed to be entirely amnesiac, and leave no forensic trace. Whonix is a persistent system.

Whonix can be configured to be not persistent, and Tails can be configured to be persistent. Out of the box configuration is the biggest difference. However, Whonix is set up to be run as a set of virtual machines. One of the reasons I like Whonix better is that this dual virtual machine setup means that, should you get kicked off of Tor in the virtual machine that acts as a gateway, the other virtual machine does not have any fallback connection, effectively preventing accidental access of the internet while unprotected.

The added risk to Whonix is that if your host system is sufficiently compromised, there's no real guarantee of anonymity. A lot of people end up running Tails in a VM, though, and someone has to be pretty serious about wanting to see what you're doing for that to be a real issue.

