During WWII, U.S. Saw Italian-Americans as a Threat to Homeland Security (smithsonianmag.com)
37 points by pif 54 minutes ago | 12 comments





Seems like a lot of these historical incidents are being brought up recently. They are certainly interesting and perhaps show that humanity as a whole tend to repeat the same actions.

But is it also the goal to attempt to justify the current immigration ban by citing history? Conway brought up the Obama's tightening of the Iraqi immigration during his term. Does that somehow justify Trump's immigration ban?

I guess you can say she is just pointing out the media hypocrisy in being less judgmental with Obama than with Trump and that may be fair. But ultimately it is just a distraction in some sense. I fear Trump's camp is sticking to the "the media is hypocritical" campaign as a distraction. I guess it's a clever way to use the free bad press.

"Conway brought up the Obama's tightening of the Iraqi immigration during his term. Does that somehow justify Trump's immigration ban?

-- No it doesn't What Trump did is not just stop immigration, but completely stop even people with valid visas, and green cards (Permanent Residents) from even entering. This is unheard off. Some of them were "detained", put with handcuffed for over 20 hrs.

In the midst of it there were a 5 yo, grandmas, and folks that worked for the US government, and served this country.

Completely different than just slowing down/stopping refugees coming in. The executive order was cruel and poorly implemented, (and parts of it most likely illegal).

> But is it also the goal to attempt to justify the current immigration ban by citing history?

No, none of the articles I've read describe the past historical incidents in a positive light. They're attempting to compare modern actions (discriminating against Muslims) with past actions (discriminating against Italians, or Japanese, or women, or African-Americans). Similar comparisons are made between the Prohibition (of alcohol) and the War on Drugs.

The historical incidents are widely and easily recognized to be wrong because we're emotionally distant from them. People should be able to learn from history and realize that analogous actions today are similarly wrong.

>But is it also the goal to attempt to justify the current immigration ban by citing history?

I find it interesting how we see this kind of "news" (reports?) in opposite ways.

I see it as a message of "We've done this before - and it was wrong then too! We often talked about how bad and stupid it was we did it at all, yet we're coming full circle."

Because I see the media as being largely left-biased, I see these reports as an attempt to remind or educate people on our history. Not supportive of the actions but critical of them. Meanwhile, I see right-leaning media as being more supportive of the actions and less critical (because they largely are...)

Executive Order 9066: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_9066

There was heavy discrimination of Germans as well during both World Wars

https://www.reddit.com/r/AskHistorians/comments/5of8na/if_th...

It's a shame so many people can't function without being afraid/angry at a dehumanized "other". Sometimes it's outright malice (Syrian refugees today), sometimes it's softer but just as harmful ("the Japanese are going to take over the world!!" in the 1980s) and sometimes it's from within (Japanese and Italians in WWII, the entire history of black citizens in the USA).

And when a new "enemy" arrives that's more appealing than the old "enemy" we reclassify the old "enemy" to be on "our side" (i.e. Greeks, Italians, etc used to be considered non-white).

Göring [1]: "the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country."

[1] https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Hermann_G%C3%B6ring

Sometimes it's other Americans who choose other political candidates.

It is important to understand the United States is leading a bombing campaign that has recently killed over 50,000 people in Syria and Iraq. Killing people on a vast scale from countries and also accepting immigrants (including military age males) from the same country at the same time is more complicated than #WereACountryOfImmigrants.

While that may be true, the odds that something that hasn't happened in eight years could happen in 90 days are pretty small. Most of what people really ended up complaining about was the abruptness of the order - which, silly hashtags aside, was probably not executed as smoothly as it, ehm, could have been.

Yeah, why should we help clean up any of the mess that we've been causing? /sarcasm

