reply
So, much like with debates over communism, I think we end up with a major disconnect between people who focus on love for the ideal and people who focus on hate for the implementations they've seen.
> The amount of discrimination is uniform across occupations and industries. Federal contractors and employers who list Equal Opportunity Employer' in their ad discriminate as much as other employers. We find little evidence that our results are driven by employers inferring something other than race, such as social class, from the names. These results suggest that racial discrimination is still a prominent feature of the labor market.
And isn't the only way to live in that goal of meritocracy to actually try to?
reply