Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The trouble with FreeBSD (lwn.net)
28 points by signa11 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





What's the deal with all this anti-meritocracy stuff? Can't we all just work on a level playing field and move past this junk? Seems like not doing so causes a lot more problems than it solves.

reply


There's a big difference between the concept of meritocracy on paper and the actual behavior of organizations calling themselves meritocratic. In many cases, the operational definition of "merit" ends up incorporating irrelevant biases of the most senior and influential members, sometimes cloaked by formalities such as HR performance metrics.

So, much like with debates over communism, I think we end up with a major disconnect between people who focus on love for the ideal and people who focus on hate for the implementations they've seen.

reply


I think the article goes into the problems with that pretty extensively.

reply


It sure would be nice to live in a meritocracy but we're not even close: http://www.nber.org/papers/w9873

> The amount of discrimination is uniform across occupations and industries. Federal contractors and employers who list Equal Opportunity Employer' in their ad discriminate as much as other employers. We find little evidence that our results are driven by employers inferring something other than race, such as social class, from the names. These results suggest that racial discrimination is still a prominent feature of the labor market.

reply


Sorry, I'm not saying everywhere in society _is_ a meritocracy, simply that it should try to function like one. Meritocracy should be a respectable goal, not one to be shunned. The labor market would be a better place if it were a meritocracy - can we agree on that?

And isn't the only way to live in that goal of meritocracy to actually try to?

reply


I don't see why promoting inclusiveness and frictionless contribution shouldn't be seen as meritorious activity - I'm not saying that's what you're suggesting, but "meritocracy" in the context of a software project like this is often taken to mean "can be socially dysfunctional so long as it is technically functional", as if the two requirements are in opposition to each other. I don't believe they are, and I think there are more examples of friendly and socially functional projects (that happen to be meritorious) than not.

reply


The talk was here 2weeks ago in TOP, most of the article is just rewrite of what he said. It's wired to read the same words.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: