Is Private Browsing Really Private? (spreadprivacy.com)
Not really private, just keeps your local machine clean. Despite TeMPOraL's labeling it "porn mode" my most common use case is if I need to log into my Google account from my wife's laptop I'll use an Incognito mode window in Chrome so that I don't have to log her out of her Google account.

Is there a reason you don't use the people switcher? https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/2364824?co=GENIE.Pl...

I use people switcher on my laptop to switch between my two google accounts, but on my wife's laptop I see no reason to leave crumbs of my presence behind.

Because that leaves your SO in the position of being able, even accidentally, to log in to your account.

Further, I'd guess that even if you absolutely trust your SO not to violate your privacy, you might still reasonably distrust the platform they're working on, and you might not want to expose your account credentials on a platform that you don't directly control.

I use the people switcher on computers I "control". It is convenient to have two accounts which stay logged in to various services. I do not like staying logged in, and might forget to log out of, computers that aren't mine.

Probably relevant: "Google removes secret agent warning from Chrome’s incognito mode" https://src.chromium.org/viewvc/chrome/trunk/src/chrome/app/...

    “Pages you view in this tab won’t appear in your browser history
    or search history, and they won’t leave other traces, like cookies,
    on your device after you close all incognito tabs.
    Any files you download or bookmarks you create will be preserved,
    however. Going incognito doesn’t affect the behavior of other people,
    servers, or software. Be wary of surveillance by secret agents
    or people standing behind you.”
The new version is:

    Pages you view in incognito tabs won’t stick around in your browser’s
    history, cookie store, or search history after you’ve closed all of your
    incognito tabs. Any files you download or bookmarks you create will be kept.
    Going incognito doesn’t affect the behavior of other people, servers, software,
    or people standing behind you.

Personally I always believed the porn mode browsing gives two benefits:

- sites don't get recorded in browser history

- by not exposing your regular browsing cookies, it significantly reduces the likelihood an "embarrassing" site will somehow end up on your Facebook wall

I hope I'm not wrong about the second one.

This is correct at least for Firefox.

The new Container Tabs feature works similarly: it splits cookies.

"DuckDuckGo is the search engine that doesn’t track you." so obviously this article has marketing lean.

While private browsing is not actually private I feel going so far as to say it does not stop websites from collecting info on you is maybe a bit too far.

The site can still collect information about you, yes. But unless you sign in while in private browsing or the site is using some sort of user-agent / IP trickery it won't be automatically tied to your accounts. None of the cookies or local storage are shared across private/non private browsing.

Personally, I use it mostly to see what websites look like when I'm not logged in or if I want to access something that can only be accessed while logged out without actually logging out which is surprisingly common.

The "Most common misconceptions about Private Browsing" part is actually misleading for Firefox users, because that does apply Tracking Protection in private browsing mode. So some of the top misconceptions aren't, at least not if you use Firefox.

(Yes, yes, it can never be perfect, but I don't believe that invalidates the point)

Title is a little misleading but a good article.

"Surveys done on users perceptions of private browsing" or at they titled the paper "A Study on Private Browsing: Consumer Usage, Knowledge, and Thoughts"

