Further, I'd guess that even if you absolutely trust your SO not to violate your privacy, you might still reasonably distrust the platform they're working on, and you might not want to expose your account credentials on a platform that you don't directly control.
“Pages you view in this tab won’t appear in your browser history
or search history, and they won’t leave other traces, like cookies,
on your device after you close all incognito tabs.
Any files you download or bookmarks you create will be preserved,
however. Going incognito doesn’t affect the behavior of other people,
servers, or software. Be wary of surveillance by secret agents
or people standing behind you.”
- sites don't get recorded in browser history
- by not exposing your regular browsing cookies, it significantly reduces the likelihood an "embarrassing" site will somehow end up on your Facebook wall
I hope I'm not wrong about the second one.
The new Container Tabs feature works similarly: it splits cookies.
While private browsing is not actually private I feel going so far as to say it does not stop websites from collecting info on you is maybe a bit too far.
The site can still collect information about you, yes. But unless you sign in while in private browsing or the site is using some sort of user-agent / IP trickery it won't be automatically tied to your accounts. None of the cookies or local storage are shared across private/non private browsing.
Personally, I use it mostly to see what websites look like when I'm not logged in or if I want to access something that can only be accessed while logged out without actually logging out which is surprisingly common.
(Yes, yes, it can never be perfect, but I don't believe that invalidates the point)
"Surveys done on users perceptions of private browsing" or at they titled the paper "A Study on Private Browsing:
Consumer Usage, Knowledge, and Thoughts"
