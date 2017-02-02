Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Purpose of Sleep? To Forget, Scientists Say (nytimes.com)
29 points by azuajef 2 hours ago





As an aside, in trying to make a title compelling (have a person as the subject), the Times is inadvertently hurting science.

This article is about a hypothesis that has some evidence in mice, but tells nowhere near the whole story, especially in humans with regard to sleep. However, the title suggests more confidence than warranted. Likely, in the near future, some newspaper will publish a similar article, except the purpose of sleep will be to remember (which is also supported by studies).

The problem is the average person will see that and think, what scientists say is always changing, and they are contradicting each other all the time. Then when they see an article stating scientists say that climate change is worsening, they will view it just like any article that has "scientists say" in the title.

The brain naturally employs dimensionality reduction for memory. Sleep is one example. Another, simpler one is reading -- how far back can you remember word for word when you are reading something? Maybe a sentence at most? But you still remember enough to understand what you're reading, because of efficient dimensionality reduction.

Some neural networks mimic this, such as LSTMs. But it's a poor mimicry at best. The brain has a natural, built-in selection mechanism. It seems to "know" what to remember and what to forget. How could we implement something like this in a deep neural network?

(This is key step to giving computers "personality". Which emerges from a selective set of memories and trained behavior)

Anyone who is curious about what sudoscript is talking about they should watch the HBO series "West World"

The process in the article is pretty similar to dropout. But instead of "knowing" what to get rid of, we randomly prune. The brain may do it randomly or intelligently, hard to say based on these studies.

See here for info on dropout: http://bit.ly/1mneaL5

A second neural net which decides which memories are important and which ones are not.

It's homunculi all the way down...

I don't know how we implement it. But I've wondered for a while if we can't make a real AI until we create something that can sleep.

Surely it's not the other purpose. How about recovery and healing processed?

No, no, that's the purpose of Drink.

In other words, to garbage-collect.

"Life without absorbing occupation is hell; joy consists in forgetting life."

