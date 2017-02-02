This article is about a hypothesis that has some evidence in mice, but tells nowhere near the whole story, especially in humans with regard to sleep. However, the title suggests more confidence than warranted. Likely, in the near future, some newspaper will publish a similar article, except the purpose of sleep will be to remember (which is also supported by studies).
The problem is the average person will see that and think, what scientists say is always changing, and they are contradicting each other all the time. Then when they see an article stating scientists say that climate change is worsening, they will view it just like any article that has "scientists say" in the title.
Some neural networks mimic this, such as LSTMs. But it's a poor mimicry at best. The brain has a natural, built-in selection mechanism. It seems to "know" what to remember and what to forget. How could we implement something like this in a deep neural network?
(This is key step to giving computers "personality". Which emerges from a selective set of memories and trained behavior)
See here for info on dropout: http://bit.ly/1mneaL5
