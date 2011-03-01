Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Former Norway PM held at Washington airport over 2014 visit to Iran (theguardian.com)
84 points by azuajef 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





While I don't like the recent executive order from Trump, this situation seems unrelated to it, instead revolving around the earlier H.R.158 [0] bill that passed at the tail end of 2015 (the article does mention this in passing), which disqualifies any non-citizen from entering the US under the visa waiver program if they have traveled to one of the seven countries since march 1st, 2011 (amongst other things). Trump's recent EO explicitly makes exceptions for diplomatic passports, and I worry that conflating these documents will only undermine the rhetorical grounds for repealing them.

I just want to underscore the law at fault instead of fueling partisanship.

[0] https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/158

reply


>But he said he had never had a problem visiting the US before.

Has he visited the US between that law passing and before Trumps ban without any issues?

reply


From the aftenposten[1] article he was in the US last year, after the law was passed, with same passport and the same stamp and was not stopped or questioned about it.

[1]http://www.aftenposten.no/verden/Bondevik-hadde-iransk-stemp...

reply


Yes, same far from defending Trump. But in theory, if DHS would have followed the Obama bill, he should have denied him entry as he can't use VWP anymore.

reply


You are aware that getting a new, clean passport without any trace of his visit to Iran would have cost him less than the efforts of going through, say, getting an ESTA in place?

If customs is triggered by what countries one has visited in the past, know that only someone who has means no harm has these in his or her passport. All others will remove this evidence prior to flying...

reply


I feel worse for the wrestlers: ”On Friday, Iran took retaliatory action by banning US wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup, one of the most prestigious competitions in international wrestling.”

reply


Well I feel much safer knowing that we’re vetting Prime Ministers thoroughly. You can never be too sure!!!

reply


Especially when they happen to be priests and former PM for the christian democratic party!

reply


I say the rest of the world should build a wall around the US to keep the americans there.

reply


Build the wall along the Mexican border. Then build one along the Canadian border. Soon enough the world will chip in for a roof and we'll all be happier! :)

reply


We would just blow up the world unfortunately

reply


>Speaking to the TV2 channel, Bondevik expressed further concern about the Trump administration’s tactics. “I understand the fear of terror, but one should not treat entire ethnic groups in such a way,” he said.

>“I must admit that I fear the future. There has been a lot of progress over the last 10 years, but this gives great cause for concern, in line with the authoritarian leaders we see controlling other major countries.”

I'd be curious to know of which "progress" Bondevik is talking here. My takeaway from the Western reaction on perceived terrorist threats is pretty much: the terrorists have won.

reply


Given that "the terrorists'" (Osama's, at least) goal was to have americans question their government's foreign policy, they most certainly have not won:

https://www.reddit.com/r/WTF/comments/wcpls/this_i_my_friend...

reply


So far the terrorists are certainly winning as the individuals at the wrong end of the received terrorist threat-made-actual will testify. Given that negotiation with ISIS is not on the table (nothing to negotiate unless you call submission a negotiating point) what would be the recommendation for the West to remedy the situation?

Currently many Europeans are getting used to armed guards at churches and synagogues, crowded places and other strategic points; I wonder what would cause this situation to be different in say, ten years time?

reply


I'm not sure what to make of that news. Customs/airport laws/regulations are bad or a Norway politician should be above the law just because of his social class, so holding him is scandalous because the law shouldn't apply to him?

reply


I’m not an expert here, but in the article it says he had a diplomatic passport. If that was so, and he’s an accredited diplomat, then the Vienna Convention (ratified in the USA and Norway both) applies here. It says that diplomats are not to be arrested or detained.

http://www.corpsdiplomatique.cd/VIENNA_CONVENTION_1961_ON_DI...

Article 29

    The person of a diplomatic agent shall be inviolable. He
    shall not be liable to any form of arrest or detention. The
    receiving State shall treat him with due respect and shall
    take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on his
    person, freedom or dignity.
You can disagree with our participation in the treaty, but it’s what we’ve got!

reply


Since he's not a government official—the story is quite explicit that he's working for a private organization—he's fraudulently travelling on a diplomatic passport. He should have been arrested at the border, interrogated, barred permanently from the USA, and deported.

reply


However, he didn't say "I was held even though I'm a diplomat", he said "they shouldn't have held me after they saw I was PM of Norway, they should have realized I'm not dangerous".

I half-agree with the GP, that he shouldn't be above the law just because he was PM, but also, the purpose of detaining and questioning people for entry is to determine whether they pose a risk (even though I think that's dumb). A former PM is probably very low on that list.

reply


FTA:

    It should be enough when they found that I have a
    diplomatic passport, [that I’m a] former prime minister.
EDIT: The article doesn’t totally, clearly, and unambiguously say, “the subject of this article is an accredited diplomat.” If that’s not so, then obviously my comment doesn’t apply. But it’s certainly suggested by his claim that he has a diplomatic passport.

reply


Yes, but the following sentence is:

“It should be enough when they found that I have a diplomatic passport, [that I’m a] former prime minister. That should be enough for them to understand that I don’t represent any problem or threat to this country and [to] let me go immediately, but they didn’t.”

And:

“I was surprised, and I was provoked,” he said. “What will the reputation of the US be if this happens not only to me, but also to other international leaders?”

So he doesn't really care about the "brown person" paranoia, all he cares about is "diplomats shouldn't be treated like Arabs", which I personally find distasteful.

reply


It sounds like you're saying that you think he's capitulating the conceit that arabs are terrorists? I don't really read his words that way, but I guess I can see it. And if so, then yes: definitely distasteful.


"He was held for an hour after customs agents saw in his diplomatic passport that he had been to Iran in 2014"

He had a diplomatic passport.

reply


The other principle that could apply is that holding anyone who doesn't represent any credible threat is unnecessary. I think his argument isn't that he's above the law, but more that it's inconceivable that they could honestly think that detaining him was necessary.

reply


Let's be honest, you can say the same about a lot of demographic slices, but for equality reasons society, or someone, insisted that everyone be potentially subject to extreme screening. If we insist on not using our brains, then enjoy the ride when it's you that gets caught up in it. (Yes, I know this person is truly exceptional, but it's only a matter of degree.)

reply


What law is he being above? The article says he checked with the US embassy in Oslo before travelling, and they said it was all good. He isn't trying to be above the law, he double checked with the law first.

reply


He had a diplomatic passport, meaning that he should be sent straight through with no questions asked (more or less).

reply


Well, people don't see to care about the life of casual people so let's try getting to them by showing powerful ones.

reply


What is the difference between "can" and "should"?

reply


just because you can do something does not mean that you should do it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: