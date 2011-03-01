I just want to underscore the law at fault instead of fueling partisanship.
[0] https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/158
Has he visited the US between that law passing and before Trumps ban without any issues?
[1]http://www.aftenposten.no/verden/Bondevik-hadde-iransk-stemp...
If customs is triggered by what countries one has visited in the past, know that only someone who has means no harm has these in his or her passport. All others will remove this evidence prior to flying...
>“I must admit that I fear the future. There has been a lot of progress over the last 10 years, but this gives great cause for concern, in line with the authoritarian leaders we see controlling other major countries.”
I'd be curious to know of which "progress" Bondevik is talking here. My takeaway from the Western reaction on perceived terrorist threats is pretty much: the terrorists have won.
https://www.reddit.com/r/WTF/comments/wcpls/this_i_my_friend...
Currently many Europeans are getting used to armed guards at churches and synagogues, crowded places and other strategic points; I wonder what would cause this situation to be different in say, ten years time?
http://www.corpsdiplomatique.cd/VIENNA_CONVENTION_1961_ON_DI...
I half-agree with the GP, that he shouldn't be above the law just because he was PM, but also, the purpose of detaining and questioning people for entry is to determine whether they pose a risk (even though I think that's dumb). A former PM is probably very low on that list.
“It should be enough when they found that I have a diplomatic passport, [that I’m a] former prime minister. That should be enough for them to understand that I don’t represent any problem or threat to this country and [to] let me go immediately, but they didn’t.”
And:
“I was surprised, and I was provoked,” he said. “What will the reputation of the US be if this happens not only to me, but also to other international leaders?”
So he doesn't really care about the "brown person" paranoia, all he cares about is "diplomats shouldn't be treated like Arabs", which I personally find distasteful.
He had a diplomatic passport.
I just want to underscore the law at fault instead of fueling partisanship.
[0] https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/158
