A superb weather site
(
ventusky.com
)
27 points
by
misotaur
32 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
8 comments
|
favorite
pawelduda
1 minute ago
Looks very similar to Windytv (
https://www.windytv.com/
). Are these websites somehow related?
midgetjones
2 minutes ago
Nice! Although it would take a lot to get me away from
https://darksky.net/
now.
davidjgraph
5 minutes ago
Very nice, although default of Fahrenheit, really?
sgloutnikov
0 minutes ago
Had the same thought. Also on that note, the setting to switch to Celsius (which is probably the most common setting) is placed at the very bottom. With that aside though, really good looking weather site!
patatino
2 minutes ago
My default was celsius
firefox, language de
finid
18 minutes ago
Looks far better than Weather.com and accuweather.com
sovnade
9 minutes ago
Now I know who to blame real-time for this cold morning.
It was you, Minnesota.
CamperBob2
7 minutes ago
Looks nice. Lots of gratuitous bouncing when using the scroll wheel to zoom, though (Firefox 48.0, Win7). The effect is somewhat unsettling.
