A superb weather site
ventusky.com
20 points
by
misotaur
30 minutes ago
past
web
6 comments
favorite
midgetjones
0 minutes ago
Nice! Although it would take a lot to get me away from
https://darksky.net/
now.
davidjgraph
3 minutes ago
Very nice, although default of Fahrenheit, really?
patatino
0 minutes ago
My default was celsius
firefox, language de
finid
16 minutes ago
Looks far better than Weather.com and accuweather.com
sovnade
7 minutes ago
Now I know who to blame real-time for this cold morning.
It was you, Minnesota.
CamperBob2
5 minutes ago
Looks nice. Lots of gratuitous bouncing when using the scroll wheel to zoom, though (Firefox 48.0, Win7). The effect is somewhat unsettling.
