Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A superb weather site (ventusky.com)
20 points by misotaur 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Nice! Although it would take a lot to get me away from https://darksky.net/ now.

reply


Very nice, although default of Fahrenheit, really?

reply


My default was celsius

firefox, language de

reply


Looks far better than Weather.com and accuweather.com

reply


Now I know who to blame real-time for this cold morning.

It was you, Minnesota.

reply


Looks nice. Lots of gratuitous bouncing when using the scroll wheel to zoom, though (Firefox 48.0, Win7). The effect is somewhat unsettling.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: