Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A superb weather site (ventusky.com)
27 points by misotaur 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





Looks very similar to Windytv (https://www.windytv.com/). Are these websites somehow related?

reply


Nice! Although it would take a lot to get me away from https://darksky.net/ now.

reply


Very nice, although default of Fahrenheit, really?

reply


Had the same thought. Also on that note, the setting to switch to Celsius (which is probably the most common setting) is placed at the very bottom. With that aside though, really good looking weather site!

reply


My default was celsius

firefox, language de

reply


Looks far better than Weather.com and accuweather.com

reply


Now I know who to blame real-time for this cold morning.

It was you, Minnesota.

reply


Looks nice. Lots of gratuitous bouncing when using the scroll wheel to zoom, though (Firefox 48.0, Win7). The effect is somewhat unsettling.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: