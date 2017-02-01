This gives a nice speedup, even if the quantum computer cycle time is a million times slower. As a result, mining would centralize to outfits having the most advanced quantum hashing chips.
Of course this ignores the bigger issue bitcoin would have with its signature scheme being completely broken on quantum computers, rendering all exposed public keys unsafe (addresses, being hashes of public keys, remain safe until spent though; hence the recommendation against address re-use).
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grover's_algorithm
